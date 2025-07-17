Is Milwaukee's Packout First Aid Kit Worth The High Price? Here's What Users Are Saying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Unless you've limited yourself to a single pre-packaged set, it's safe to say that no one tool collection is the same as another, but one item everyone should consider is a first aid kit. It's a safety must-have for any project, whether you're a professional or DIYer. That's why, in addition to the vast variety of tools that Milwaukee produces and sells, you can also find first aid kits from the manufacturer that include essentials like bandages, cold packs, eyewash, and more.
So that you can equip gear more appropriate for your work conditions, Milwaukee offers both Class A and Class B first aid kits, as well as sets in different sizes, including 76-piece, 79-piece, 193-piece, and 204-piece options. (Additionally, Home Depot sells a 272-piece bundle that combines the 79-piece and 193-piece kits.) All kits are Type III, which are built to be mountable and more durable for rougher job sites. Mounting a first aid kit can be useful because it makes it readily available in the event of an emergency.
What makes Milwaukee's particularly useful, however, is that its first aid kits are Packout compatible. Like other convenient Milwaukee Packout attachments designed to boost your tool storage, adding the first aid kit to your stack allows you to keep it with the rest of your tools and take it with you if you're using a portable system like the Packout Rolling Tool Chest. But, if you're waiting for a downside, one might be the price tag. Milwaukee products have a reputation for typically costing more than competitors. According to some customers who've purchased them though, Milwaukee's Packout first aid kits are worth paying a little extra.
Users appreciate the durability, design, and compact size of the kit, among other features
Over 130 users have scored the Milwaukee 79-piece Packout First Aid Kit a strong 4.6 out of 5 average customer score on Home Depot's website. A common refrain you'll find among the good-to-great reviews are customers appreciating the durability and build quality of the case that holds the supplies, which makes sense considering the brand is known for the robustness of its products. Another feature singled out is the design of the kit, with one 5-star review titled "Very useful large first aid kit" appreciating that "the lid opens past 90 degrees so it does not crash down once opened."
While it's built for your Packout setup, multiple users also mention that the kit fits "underneath your truck seat," including a 5-star review of the 193-piece set that also appreciates the "hard plastic locking kit that can take the abuse of work" and its "three separate compartments that are removable to accommodate larger items if necessary" and "easy carry handle." Some users also say you don't need Packout to appreciate the kit, such as one who says they "recommend this set for everyone whether you have the Milwaukee Packout system or not. This is a perfect kit for home, work, boating and camping."
Milwaukee doesn't sell trade-specific first aid kits, but they should be useful for pretty much anyone working in somewhat-dangerous environments. For instance, electricians can find great Milwaukee power tools for electrical work, but they can also take advantage of the brand's safety gear. One electrician who left a 5-star reviewon Amazon says that they find the product "especially useful" for his trade because of the included burn care supplies.
Not everyone believes Milwaukee's Packout First Aid Kits are worth the cost
While reviews are overwhelmingly positive, you can still find a handful of dissatisfied customers. Several of its more middling reviews find nothing inherently wrong with the first aid kit, but instead say, because it's nothing special, that it's overpriced compared to cheaper kits you can find on Amazon and elsewhere. For example, one 3-star review commends the durability of Milwaukee's case, saying it's "good quality but as far as the kit, it's a standard Class-B first aid kit."
Another 3-star review reports that it's "A bunch of useless items in this kit. Not sure what I was expecting from a pre-assembled first aid kit, but expected better from Milwaukee." Considering the items included are pretty standard, this user seems to have expected more advanced equipment due to its high cost, as opposed to essentials like adhesive bandages and nitrile gloves. A 2-star reviewer who more or less agrees, gives some good advice, though, saying to pack the kit yourself with what you want/need, while still taking advantage of Milwaukee's durable, Packout-compatible case.
One slightly more serious complaint worth noting, though, is one that says the aspirin included in the kit was only a few months shy of expiring. However, you should be replacing perishable items in your kit like medicine from time to time anyway — ideally, if all is going well, you won't need to use your first aid kit. If you're okay with having to replace its painkillers and not finding a full defibrillator included, you may agree with the majority of users that find Milwaukee's Packout First Aid Kit is worth its higher cost.