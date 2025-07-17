Is Milwaukee's Packout First Aid Kit Worth The High Price? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you've limited yourself to a single pre-packaged set, it's safe to say that no one tool collection is the same as another, but one item everyone should consider is a first aid kit. It's a safety must-have for any project, whether you're a professional or DIYer. That's why, in addition to the vast variety of tools that Milwaukee produces and sells, you can also find first aid kits from the manufacturer that include essentials like bandages, cold packs, eyewash, and more.

So that you can equip gear more appropriate for your work conditions, Milwaukee offers both Class A and Class B first aid kits, as well as sets in different sizes, including 76-piece, 79-piece, 193-piece, and 204-piece options. (Additionally, Home Depot sells a 272-piece bundle that combines the 79-piece and 193-piece kits.) All kits are Type III, which are built to be mountable and more durable for rougher job sites. Mounting a first aid kit can be useful because it makes it readily available in the event of an emergency.

What makes Milwaukee's particularly useful, however, is that its first aid kits are Packout compatible. Like other convenient Milwaukee Packout attachments designed to boost your tool storage, adding the first aid kit to your stack allows you to keep it with the rest of your tools and take it with you if you're using a portable system like the Packout Rolling Tool Chest. But, if you're waiting for a downside, one might be the price tag. Milwaukee products have a reputation for typically costing more than competitors. According to some customers who've purchased them though, Milwaukee's Packout first aid kits are worth paying a little extra.