15 Vintage Kitchen Gadgets & Tools Almost No One Actually Uses Anymore

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Civilization has come a long way from cooking every meal over an open flame. Over the last century and more, there have been a number of unique kitchen tools and gadgets that have had their moment. Some are still found in kitchens today, but for many others, their moment has passed, and it's usually easy to see why. Electricity became the preference. Materials got lighter and more durable. Convenience became a greater priority for most people, especially those with a two-income household.

We're constantly trying to do things faster and with ease, saving time and money while giving us the same or better results. That's certainly true in busy aspects of life, like food preparation. The kitchen is one area where technology has kept pace with our always-on modern lifestyles, giving us tons of shiny new gadgets that have completely replaced older, slower, less efficient counterparts. While decades past gave us essential kitchen appliances, better options have come along to take their place. Here's a look back at 15 vintage kitchen gadgets you might have once used, but probably don't anymore.