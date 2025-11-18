Coffee Lovers Have Waited Years For This New Gadget, And It's Finally Here

Although home coffee-making can be a simple affair, there are all kinds of gizmos, gadgets, and accessories out there that you can grab to take your home brew to the next level. Despite that, over the past 20 years, Aeropress has mostly stuck to making what they know best: manual coffee brewers, alongside a couple of filters and accessories to complement them. That is, until the launch of their newest product — the Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder.

Aeropress's venture into this new territory is an ergonomic, manual take on coffee grinders. This means you can expect to grind beans using the exclusive Easy-Grind hand crank by hand. The crank is long, magnetic, and low-resistance to make grinding your brew a smooth experience without exerting too much unnecessary effort. It offers a full-scale grip, allowing you to position your hand more comfortably than a smaller handle might, alongside internal dual-ball bearings to create a consistent grind. You can also fine-tune the coarseness of your grind, courtesy of it offering more than 60 settings. Once it's all ground up, you can keep up to 25 grams of coffee in your grinder at a time, which is roughly how much you'll need for a serving.

The grinder is pretty portable, too. If you're already an Aeropress user, or if you keep the portable Aeropress Go in your camping kit, then you can sling the grinder straight into your press for safekeeping or easy travel. Plus, the manual setup means that, much like with Aeropress' coffee makers, you can still make the most of it while off-grid without having to hunt down an electricity source while you're on the go or out in the wild.