5 Of The Coolest Gadgets Under $30 That Are Compatible With Your iPhone

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For anyone in touch with technology, the mobile phone can be considered a necessary bodily appendage. Almost everything you may need or want is essentially accessible through it. If not, it's highly likely that you can acquire what you need and somehow operate it using your smartphone. This is especially true for the iPhone, for which you can get a variety of cool gadgetry.

Of course, it's very easy to come up with a list of the usual suspects in terms of iPhone accessories. Things like iPhone cases, lanyards, MagSafe card holders, Bluetooth earphones, and portable battery chargers are considered essential, albeit a bit boring. Some of them can also cost a pretty penny.

For the purposes of this roundup, we made $30 our price ceiling and Amazon our main source for inspiration, so the items are easier to purchase. Since coolness is the main factor, a few of the products mentioned may appeal more to niche shoppers. Some basic items made the list though, so there's a little something for every type of iPhone buyers.