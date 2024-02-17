5 Of The Best iPhone Accessories That'll Cost Less Than $50
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the smartphone space, the iPhone is arguably one of the best options you can buy in terms of design, functionality, and overall appearance. As is the case for most electronics of top-tier caliber, the iPhone is also quite expensive. If you're thinking of making an investment and upgrading to a newer model, expect to spend at least $799 for the basic iPhone 15 or a thousand dollars or more for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max iterations.
When it comes to iPhone accessories, though, it's completely possible to spend less without sacrificing quality and reliability. Even though most Apple loyalists prefer to keep it in the family and exclusively buy add-ons through the official Apple store, there are plenty of affordable third-party brands that are worth exploring. In fact, some have been thoroughly vetted not just by the SlashGear team but highly rated by satisfied customers and other tech publications as well.
To give your wallet a break, we've compiled a roundup of budget-friendly iPhone accessories you ought to have. As of this writing, all of the recommended items are priced below $50.
iPhone case
Physical gadget protection is often the first on the list of accessory must-haves, especially for new iPhone owners. Apart from getting a reliable screen protector to ensure that you don't scratch, dent, or crack your phone's display, you should get a good quality protective case.
Smartphone cases equipped with military-grade drop protection tend to be on the bulkier and pricier side. If you have a particularly large iPhone model and don't want to make it more cumbersome to wield, opt for a slimmer — but not necessarily flimsier — phone case option. Casely has a myriad of iPhone cases to choose from that are made from hard polycarbonate material. Although the options are slim and lightweight, the phone cases have a raised front lip design so that if your iPhone lands on the ground face-first, it doesn't make direct impact.
Casely has an official Amazon store that offers phone cases for most iPhone models in a wide variety of colors and designs. Those for the iPhone 15 Pro Max are priced at $39.95, but if you have an older version, expect to spend less than that. Alternatively, If you plan to buy more than one iPhone case — perhaps so you can switch to a design that fits your mood for the day — you may get a bigger discount if you purchase in bulk directly through the official Casely website.
Cellphone lanyard
If you want additional drop protection for your iPhone, consider using a lanyard to conveniently secure your device around your neck. This is also a nice option for people who tend to multitask — you can have quick access to your mobile phone without having to dig around your bag for it while you run errands or travel on foot. Of course, it should go without saying that if you do opt to display your iPhone for passersby to see, you'll need a higher level of situational awareness so your device doesn't get swiped from you.
If you have experience using phone straps before, a really nice one — that I personally own and use — is this cellphone lanyard by Yonlevres. At only $9.99 on Amazon, it's almost a no-brainer. The strap itself is nice and thick and made of good quality fabric, and there are several designs to choose from to suit your aesthetic and personality. It's also completely adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody-style, around your neck, or even around your wrist. The lanyard is also connected to a reinforced metal clip that can accommodate a few keys, holed IDs, badges, and other essentials. You can detach your iPhone and reattach it just as easily when you want to go back to hands-free.
Installation is very easy, but do note that since this lanyard doesn't come with adhesive, you'd need an iPhone case with full coverage at the bottom in order to use it securely.
Card holder
Another iPhone accessory that can optimize the amount of stuff you bring with you everywhere you go is a magnetic card holder. Rather than have a bulky wallet filled to its capacity with all sorts of ID, credit, and membership cards, you can prioritize a couple that you use the most, place them in a slim sleeve, and attach it to your MagSafe-compatible iPhone.
As a runner, one of the most convenient iPhone accessories I've ever bought and used myself is the Ringke Magnetic Card Holder. It has enough room for a driver's license, a credit card, and perhaps an emergency $10 to $100 bill if you need it. If you have an iPhone 12 or newer that's armed with a MagSafe case, you can securely attach the magnetic wallet and not worry about it falling off. The magnetic option of the card holder is available on Amazon for $20.99. It comes in four different colors, but I personally recommend the Color Mist option if you regularly need to show your ID.
Wireless earbuds
Another must-have for every iPhone owner — and smartphone user in general — is a pair of good-quality wireless earphones. With the vast amount of options these days, you can easily get a brand that fits your budget and preferences. We previously compiled a list of top-rated AirPods alternatives for iPhone users, and a couple of our recommendations fall below the $50 limit of this roundup.
Soundcore by Anker P20i is a great entry-level pick at only $24.99 on Amazon. On top of being easy to use, these earbuds have an IPX5 waterproof rating and a lightweight charging case that can get you two hours of playback after only 10 minutes. You also get to customize touch controls and other features through the Soundcore app, where you can pick from several equalizer presets.
Just as affordable and highly rated by Amazon customers is the Tozo T6. Compared to the Anker P20i, their water resistance rating is a bit higher at IPX8, making them a great pair to use on sweaty workouts. The earbuds are comfy to wear for long periods and can be further tweaked to suit your listening preferences via the Tozo app. The 2024 version of the Tozo 6 is normally $45.99 on Amazon but is on sale for $29.99 as of this writing.
Multi-port charging brick
It's safe to assume that anyone who has an iPhone probably has other mobile phone-adjacent gadgets that require charging as well. It can get quite irritating to have to juice up not just your phone but your earbuds (in its case), smartwatch, and Amazon Kindle and not have enough power outlets to do so. Rather than lugging several charger heads for each device that you need to have within reach, keep a charger that has multiple ports to accommodate several cords — a great alternative to using a power strip, which can become a tangled mess.
As an iPhone user and regular traveler, I needed an all-in-one charger head that could also take in my Beats Fit Pro earbuds, Kindle Paperwhite, and Garmin smartwatch. For my upcoming trip, I decided to give the Anker PowerPort 4 Charger a whirl, and I'm immensely satisfied with it. With a 4.8 rating on Amazon and almost 16,000 reviews, it's a great option to optimize your charging needs, especially if you're somewhere with limited access to power sockets.
The PowerPort 4's USB ports can charge four devices simultaneously with 40 watts of power, which according to the tech specs is equivalent to charging two iPads and two iPhones at full speed. It's equipped with surge protection and temperature control, ensuring that your devices charge safely. Its list price on Amazon is $29.99, and it comes with an 18-month warranty.