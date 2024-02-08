5 iPhone Accessories That Are Perfect For Running
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Despite being somewhat unwieldy, a lot of people for whom running is their go-to workout prefer to bring their mobile phones with them on the road, sidewalk, or trail. Apart from being an essential communication tool in case of emergency, it's also nice to have when you want to listen to a music playlist to keep your pace up, capture your surroundings, or track your workout.
Whether you like going on regular short jogs or are training for a long-distance race, you ought to arm yourself with accessories that'll make it easier and safer to bring your smartphone — as well as other necessities — with you. If you are an iPhone owner, don't worry about the dearth of options for iPhone accessories in the Apple store. There are plenty of non-Apple branded items you can purchase that can improve your workouts significantly. Below is a roundup of some of the best ones you can add to your cart and try using on your next run. Recommendations are based on personal experience with the products as well as customer and professional reviews shared online.
Earphones (both Bluetooth connected and wired)
When you think of an "essential iPhone accessory," the first thing that usually comes to mind is a pair of quality earphones. It's just smart to have them on your run — if you have earbuds that can be connected via Bluetooth, you can do so many things hands-free, such as answer calls or control audio playback. If you're in the market for the best earbuds to use while running, a good option to invest in is the Beats Fit Pro, currently available on Amazon for $199. They have excellent battery life, noise-canceling you can easily switch off as needed, are sweat and water-resistant, and come with a small charging case that you can bring with you on the road. As an Apple product, you can also enjoy exclusive features like spatial audio. With active noise canceling enabled, the Beats Fit Pro can last up to six hours of nonstop listening, which should cover most runs.
If you're aiming to run longer and farther than that, it's equally smart to also have wired earphones to use with your iPhone. The Apple EarPods are the obvious choice for Apple fans who still have theirs from an older iPhone iteration. If not, they're inexpensive enough on Amazon at $15.99 for the Lightning version and $17.98 for the USB-C model. Alternatively, Belkin's SoundForm earbud headphones are also a good and probably more comfortable pick. The Lightning option is currently discounted at $25.75, while the USB-C version is now $24.99, also on sale.
Running belt
Achieving proper running form is easier when your hands are free to swing evenly in a steady rhythm. This means you should avoid holding onto anything while you run, including a bulky iPhone. Rather than being forced to clutch it in your hand, secure it in a running belt.
One of the highest-rated options on Amazon is the SPIbelt, currently priced at $24.99. It's a portable bag you can wear while running that can house not just your iPhone, but other essentials like keys, earbud case, identification, credit cards, and cash as well, to name a few. Unlike a regular fanny pack, the SPIbelt is slimmer, more lightweight, and less prone to bouncing, which is important in particular when you're mid-stride. According to product specs, it's big enough to accommodate most phones that measure up to 6.5 inches long, which should cover some of the bigger and newer iPhone models. It's also armed with an adjustable waist and comes in a variety of colors.
MagSafe card holder
If your wallet is too bulky to bring with you on your run due to all the credit, cash, and rewards cards you've accumulated, you have the option of singling out the most important ones to bring with you anywhere you go and leave the rest at home. The Ringke Magnetic Card has room enough for three cards, so you can bring your driver's license, your most used credit card, and maybe an emergency $20 bill. It's meant to be used on at least an iPhone 12 or newer since they're MagSafe compatible, preferably one with a MagSafe case for a more secure attachment.
The card wallet comes in four colors, but the Clear Mist option is probably the best because it gives you the convenience of easily showing your identification to anyone who needs to see it without having to pull the card out of the slot. It's currently priced at $20.99 on Amazon and is a great buy if you're hoping to minimize the number of items you bring with you while you trailblaze.
Reflective vest with storage
Whether you enjoy going for a run at the crack of dawn or in the late evening, you must do so safely, especially when you train in an area that has high vehicular traffic. When there is low to no light visibility, you should wear bright clothing that'll help drivers spot you at a distance. Alternatively, you can invest in a safety vest that bounces light back at motorists.
Freemove's Reflective Vest is quite affordable at just $14.99 on Amazon and is available in a range of sizes. The high-vis fluorescent yellow color it comes in is perfect for daytime use and is also equipped with highly reflective elements that make the wearer stand out in the dark. It's made of a light mesh fabric that's comfortable to wear even on your most rigorous runs and has an adjustable waist that ensures a snug fit.
The Freemove Vest also comes with two extra reflective bands that you can put around your wrists or use on your dog as a collar, in case you like going on runs with your furry friend. However, what makes it an iPhone accessory is the zippered front pocket that comes with it, which you can use to secure your cellphone and other items crucial to your workout.
MagSafe battery pack
If you're a long-distance runner, you may want to ensure that your iPhone has enough battery to last for the entire duration of your workout, especially if you're blasting music, running a navigation app, or tracking your run. If you didn't splurge on Apple's own MagSafe battery pack before the company removed it from shelves following the recent iPhone 15 event, you can go for other trusted brands that also design MagSafe accessories.
Anker has a couple of 5,000mAh Wireless MagSafe chargers that are a great alternative for runners who own a MagSafe-compatible iPhone. Both models are some of the slimmest battery packs currently well-rated on Amazon, making either one easier to stash in a running belt or roomy pocket while attached to your mobile phone for charging. However, although both versions of the battery pack can technically be used on any iPhone model that has MagSafe support, due to the portable chargers' size, they're not recommended to be used on an iPhone 12/13 mini. In addition, when used on an iPhone 13/14 Pro, either battery pack may exceed the bottom edge of the mobile device, but this shouldn't be that big of an issue when the phone is secured in your chosen storage while running.
If you prioritize slimness, get the version of Anker's 5,000mAh Wireless MagSafe charger that's 0.45 inch thick for $39.99 on Amazon in one of five available colors. If you don't mind going a smidge thicker, the 0.5-inch thick version is more affordable at $34.99 (half of the regular price) and comes with a foldable stand that you can use at home for easier viewing. Both models are included in Amazon's Best Sellers list and are highly rated among buyers.