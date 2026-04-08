12 New Motorcycles Coming Out In 2026 We're Most Excited About

It wouldn't be too much of a stretch to say that, as of lately, the motorbike world has grown stagnant. There's a lack of innovation, with every company seemingly focusing only on cash cows and milking the customers. It has become almost standard practice for newer versions of bikes to come with marginally updated electronics, a couple of new paint schemes, and a horsepower bump so minor that one would need a dyno to detect it.

For instance, think about the last time that people genuinely got excited about a bike? Chances are, it would be from the early last decade, through the BMW S1000RR, the Ducati Panigale V4, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 and H2R, and other such legends. However, in recent years, the engineering and R&D departments at several major brands seem to have taken the hint, and are releasing new bikes – and this year at that.

Many of the top brands are taking real risks on new platforms, technologies, and market positions; rather than just iterating on old formulas. However, what makes 2026 genuinely interesting is the breadth of approaches that we're seeing. Traditional manufacturers are experimenting with electric motorcycles, heritage brands are releasing retro throwback models, and budget manufacturers are forcing legacy makers to innovate through extremely aggressive pricing. With all that said, here are 12 new motorbikes that we're excited (and a little relieved) to see in 2026.