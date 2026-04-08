12 New Motorcycles Coming Out In 2026 We're Most Excited About
It wouldn't be too much of a stretch to say that, as of lately, the motorbike world has grown stagnant. There's a lack of innovation, with every company seemingly focusing only on cash cows and milking the customers. It has become almost standard practice for newer versions of bikes to come with marginally updated electronics, a couple of new paint schemes, and a horsepower bump so minor that one would need a dyno to detect it.
For instance, think about the last time that people genuinely got excited about a bike? Chances are, it would be from the early last decade, through the BMW S1000RR, the Ducati Panigale V4, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 and H2R, and other such legends. However, in recent years, the engineering and R&D departments at several major brands seem to have taken the hint, and are releasing new bikes – and this year at that.
Many of the top brands are taking real risks on new platforms, technologies, and market positions; rather than just iterating on old formulas. However, what makes 2026 genuinely interesting is the breadth of approaches that we're seeing. Traditional manufacturers are experimenting with electric motorcycles, heritage brands are releasing retro throwback models, and budget manufacturers are forcing legacy makers to innovate through extremely aggressive pricing. With all that said, here are 12 new motorbikes that we're excited (and a little relieved) to see in 2026.
BMW F 450 GS
Starting off strong, we have one of the coolest adventure bikes from BMW in a long time, in the form of the F450GS. For those who are unfamiliar, "adventure" or "trail" bikes are meant to go off the beaten track, and be used for off-roading. They're not quite motocrossers, as these bikes do retain barebones on-road functionality, but they're certainly more at home off-road. The BMW F450GS is exciting because it fills a gap that has existed for a while now between the BMW G310 and the BMW F8X/F9X range of bikes.
The platform is completely new, and will be launched first in India, and the actual manufacturing will be done by an Indian brand called TVS. Experts expect the bike to weigh in around the 390-pound mark, and it's supposed to have a 420 cc, twin-cylinder engine that should make around 48 horsepower. The torque figure is supposed to be 32 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 RPM and the entire bike has already been revealed late in 2025 at a motorbike show. Given that the 310-series bikes from BMW didn't exactly get stellar reviews, a lot rides on the 450GS being done properly. While exact launch dates haven't been announced by BMW, a senior C-level executive has gone on record with the press, saying it'll come out within the first six months of the year and will have four different trim levels.
Honda WN7
This thing — if the prototype designs are to be believed–– is a machine that would fit right at home in a dystopian cyberpunk future, and that's a good thing. In our opinion, it's the first innovative design from Honda in a really long time, and it shows that the brand is willing to innovate. However, beyond everything else; the WN7 is special because it's the first fully-electric bike from Honda in its category. Fun fact: the Honda WN7 and the BMW F450GS that we just looked at above were both unveiled at the Milan motorcycle show in late 2025. It's also quite an innovative bike, because it has no frame.
Where traditional bikes have a proper chassis to connect different elements of the bike together, the main load-bearing structure in the WN7 seems to be the casing around the battery pack, which is made of aluminum. It'll be interesting to see how this design (and performance) choice pans out; but the one side-effect of this is that it makes the bike very light. The claimed weight is 480 pounds – midrange for a bike, but considering that it's electric with a heavy battery, not too bad. The electric motor produces 67 horsepower (50 kilowatts), and 74 lb-ft of torque, and is fed by a 9.3 kWh battery system. The cherry on top is that the WN7 supports two levels of fast charging, and can go from dead to a full charge in under two-and-a-half hours.
Suzuki GSX-R1000
Every time Suzuki updates the Gixxer models — as the GSX-R line of bikes is fondly known in the community — it makes a splash. So too, is the case with the new Suzuki GSX-R1000, arguably one of the brand's flagship offerings. It's a pure-bred sport bike that dominates the world of motorsport, though it is also popular among recreational riders. While we're talking about the R1000, it's also worth mentioning that Suzuki is also updating the "regular" GSX-R1000R. While we won't get into the nitty-gritty differences between the two, in the bike world, more Rs generally means more sportiness.
Anyway, back to the R1000 – for 2026, it gets actual canards (mini wings that help aerodynamics) at the bottom of the front fairing, instead of simple vents that reroute air. There have been a slew of updates to the engine, with many internal parts being increased either in size or durability (sometimes both), but the power is actually down from the previous generation. Where the old GSX-R1000 would make 199 horsepower and 87 lb-ft of torque, the new 2026 model will make 192 hp along with 81 lb-ft of torque. It's also worth noting that the U.S. versions of the GSX-R (so far) shipped with less power than the European counterparts, but it's unclear if this will also happen with this new model. Given that the new bike is down on power, it's interesting to see how it'll perform and how Suzuki expects it to compete with older models.
Honda CB1000GT
In a world where Suzuki Gixxers and Kawasaki Ninjas get all the love, it's refreshing to see Honda still giving their big four-cylinder CB line some attention in 2026. The brand announced that it will be launching an updated version of its liter superbike, the CB1000GT, later on this year. Among the improvements to the new model are a bigger wheelbase, slightly redesigned chassis, and of course, the engine. The powerplant in the 2026 CB1000GT will displace 1,000 cc across four cylinders, is supposed to make 148 hp at 11,000 RPM, and has five riding modes.
The torque is an impressive 75 horsepower, and is available from the reasonable number (for the class) of 8,750 RPM. As is the case with many bikes on our list, we don't have an official launch date, nor has Honda revealed anything about the pricing of these bikes stateside. In the U.K., the CB1000GT is going to sell with a base sticker price of 11,999 GBP, which worked out to about $16,000 as of early 2026. The lower-tier Honda CB1000 Hornet SP has a base MSRP of $10,999 in the U.S., along with $775 as destination charges. It's worth noting that other bikes using the same CB1000 platform are already on the market, including the CB1000F and the base model, the CB1000 Hornet.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6
If you've ever seen those companies that take classic cars like Rolls-Royces and Mercedes coupes, and then modernize them into EVs, that's basically what this is. The Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 is a fully electric dual sport bike wrapped in deliciously retro styling.
The Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 is a fully electric dual sport bike that is aesthetically wrapped up in deliciously retro styling. As the name of the category suggests, "Dual-Sport" bikes are good for use off-road, but are also fairly comfortable for commuting on paved roads, without sacrificing too much of either experience.
That's why Dual-Sport bikes are often considered among the easiest motorcycles to ride, especially for beginners. The S6 also happens to be the first electric bike from Royal Enfield. The bike has a smart control system that is powered by a Qualcomm chip, and the motor makes about 25 horsepower through a lightweight battery made of magnesium. In a major coincidence, the Flying Flea S6 was also announced at EICMA, at the Milan Motorcycle show in 2025. At the time of writing (early 2026), no launch date has been announced for the Flying Flea S6, and all we know is that it'll arrive sometime in the year.
Ducati Formula 73
Unlike most of the other bikes on this list, the Ducati Formula 73 won't be available to the general public, for the most part. This is because it is slated to be a commemorative special edition bike, built to celebrate the range of bikes that won the Imola GP motorbike race in 1972. To that end, the Formula 73 will have an extremely limited production run of just 873 units, according to Ducati's website. However, that aside, it's a fantastic bike from any angle one looks at it.
Starting with the retro-futuristic design, it's finished in silver, and what Ducati is calling "Aquamarine" – with gorgeous gold accents in places. Say what you want about Italian reliability — their aesthetics and proportions are always spot on.
The engine in the Formula 73 will be a 803cc twin-cylinder unit, slated to make 73 horsepower at 8,250 RPM and 48 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 RPM. It's a cafe-racer-style bike with all the modern amenities one would want, making it an instantly desirable model from an already desirable brand. And for those who are into that kind of thing, there will also be a special line of Ducati jackets and helmets that match the Formula 73's aesthetics.
Ducati Hypermotard V2
When Ducati launched its Panigale V4 in 2017, there was some outcry from the purists in the brand's fanbase for abandoning the legendary V-Twin engine that they had come to know and love. Well, Ducati is giving the world an updated Panigale V2 that never was, in the form of the Hypermotard V2. It is a hyper naked sport bike that is very clearly intended to take a beating on the track, more than anywhere else.
There will be two main versions available, called the Hypermotard V2 and the Hypermotard V2 SP, with the primary difference between the two being aesthetics and the fact that the SP is seven pounds lighter than the regular version. Both bikes come with the exact same 890 cc V-twin engine, making 120 horsepower at 10,750 RPM and 69 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 RPM. While not a limited-production model like the Formula 73 that we covered above, the Hypermotard is a commemorative version. Specifically, it celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the first-ever Ducati to carry the Hypermotard name. That is why the SP version has the number 20 painted on the fuel tank side in classic Ducati red. Pricing and launch dates haven't been announced at the time of writing in early 2026, but the bike is expected to launch later this year.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally
The last Ducati bike on our list is the Multistrada V4 Rally, though readers should note that Ducati is launching some other models in 2026, alongside the three we've covered so far. The V4 Rally, as the name suggests, comes with a four-cylinder engine in a V-layout that displaces 1,158 cc, and features an aluminum monocoque chassis, with TPMS as standard issue equipment. The engine is slated to make 170 horsepower at 10,750 RPM, along with a stellar 91 lb-ft of torque, the peak of which is available from 9,000 RPM.
As with most Ducati bikes, the brand has knocked it out of the park when it comes to design, with the aggressive headlights, dominating front fascia, and aerodynamic side profile. The seat height is between 805 and 890 millimetersabove the ground, depending on accessories and configuration, which is lower than most people's hips. Among all those things, the fuel tank on this thing comes in at a whopping eight gallons, meaning that fuel stops will be far less frequent than on some other models. In our eyes, the V4 Rally is positioned somewhat against the Harley-Davidson 1250 Pan America line of off-road bikes, so it should be interesting to see a challenger in that space for Harley.
KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO
Since we mentioned the Harley 1250 Pan America, let's discuss the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO. It, too, is a large-displacement off-road focused bike that prioritizes versatility and capability, without compromising too much on comfort. For those who are wondering, KTM is an acronym for "Kraftfahrzeug Trunkenpolz Mattighofen," which was the motorcycle brand's original name when it first opened shop many decades ago.
Coming back to the 1390, though, the engine in this beast will displace 1,350 cc across twin cylinders, and will supposedly make 173 horsepower along with 107 lb-ft of torque. As can be expected, the weight of the Super Adventure S EVO will tip the scales at an elephantine 503 pounds; but the massive hp and torque figures should more than make up for that. There will be storage compartments mounted to the back of the bike, and all images of the bike show a wind guard up front.
It's also worth noting that, unlike many of the bikes on this list, the 1390 Super Adventure S EVO comes with an automated manual gearbox rather than a regular manual one. Pricing for America hasn't been announced as of early 2026 (or if we'll get the bike at all, really). In the UK, the MSRP is 18,699 GBP. At the time, the exchange rates translated to about $24,978.
Triumph 350cc Platform Lineup
Next up, we have not just a new bike, but an entirely new platform from Triumph, the legendary motorbike brand from across the pond in the United Kingdom. The brand is making an all-new 350 cc-powered platform that will eventually trickle down to some of its most popular models. These include (so far) the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 (pictured above), and Speed T4; though more models could possibly utilize the new platform down the line. However, this is unconfirmed.
Just like the BMW F450GS that we opened with, the new Triumph platform will first launch in the price-sensitive market of India, so it's going to be quite intriguing to see what price point the bikes will launch at. The launch is just around the corner too, slated to be for the month of April 2026; and at the time of writing, it seems that it'll be on schedule.
While we don't know any official power or torque ratings at the moment, we do know that the outgoing 400 cc architecture engine makes 40 horsepower, so it'll probably be slightly lower than that. Triumph's bikes are marketed in India by the Bajaj brand as of 2023, and it's very clear that the brand is launching the 350 series platform because of the higher tax on displacements above that number. At the moment, it's unclear whether or not the 400-series bikes will remain for sale once the new ones launch.
BETA RS line
Only the most hardcore motorcycle enthusiasts will have heard of Beta motorcycles. While it may seem like one of those upstarts from China that's disrupting the industry, the truth is anything but. The company is actually more than a century old, having been founded before World War One in Italy; in 1905 to be specific. The company is launching two new adventure bikes in 2026, which are the Beta 390RS and the Beta 500RS.
The engine in the 390 will displace 386 cc, while the one in the 500 will displace 478 cc, both across a single cylinder, and will feature titanium exhausts and steel intakes. In addition to these two bikes, Beta will also offer a 350 cc version and a 430 cc version; and all these models will come with a special, high-end, offroad-focused GPS unit that doubles up as a trip computer.
Reviewers who have tested any of the bikes that were announced for 2026 have come away with glowing reviews, so we're excited to see what this heritage brand from Italy can cook up. For 2026, the 390RS has a base MSRP of $12,390, along with an unannounced destination fee; while the base model 500RS has an MSRP of $12,690, with an undecided destination fee. There are also two special editions of the 500RS, priced a bit higher.
CFMoto 675NK
Next up, we have something from CFmoto's 2026 motorcycle lineup, in the form of the 675NK. As the NK in the name might suggest, the model is a naked sport bike with a displacement of 675 cc. The engine consists of three cylinders that make 94 horsepower, along with 52 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed transmission.
For those wondering, the peak horsepower and torque RPMs are 11,000 and 8,250, respectively, which is surprisingly close to the Ducati Hypermoto V2 that we covered a few sections above. It's a real shift from just a few years ago, when seemingly everyone used to hate on CFmoto motorcycles. This is a good thing. The 675NK will ship with a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard issue, along with a five-inch touchscreen.
Competition, especially on price, as CFMoto has been doing, has the potential to force the big legacy brands to either slash their own prices, or to innovate to make their products more desirable – both of which are great outcomes. We should mention that the 675NK has already been released in some markets around the world and is due to enter the U.S. later in 2026, along with the brand's new and updated 450-displacement line of bikes.