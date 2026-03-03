13 Of The Easiest Motorcycles To Ride, According To Bikers
For more experienced riders, there are many ways to go about choosing your next motorcycle. Depending on your preferences, you'll want to weigh a bike based on its type, style, gas mileage, power, and other factors. On the other hand, beginners will commonly prioritize price and a manageable power level appropriate for first-time users.
If you see anyone recommending a Suzuki Hayabusa for beginners, they're absolutely being sarcastic. A 1,340cc bike is insanely powerful and laughably fast, the complete opposite of an easy ride for beginners. The easiest motorcycles to learn how to ride are typically dual sport models between 300cc and 500cc, but there are definitely cruisers packing 650cc or 750cc that are great beginner options as well.
Although there are exceptions to this rule, it's a commonly shared sentiment in the motorcycle community that you will drop your first bike at some point. Because of this, it's smart to have a lower budget for your first motorcycle and not buy your dream bike or a new bike as your first. Regular riders also tend to quickly grow out of the beginner-friendly 300cc to 500cc power range, so you'll be ready to swap out your affordable, low-power bike for another model before you know it. But without further ado, let's jump into our list of the easiest motorcycles to ride, according to bikers.
Honda CB300R or CB500
Thanks to its affordable price, low weight, and overall ride comfort, the Honda CB300R is a good bike for beginners. The base MSRP for the 2026 model is $4,499 (plus a $600 destination charge), though you can spend significantly less than that on a used model. Honda debuted the CB300R model in 2018, so there are plenty of past year models to shop used via a dealership or a private seller.
Diving a little deeper into the 2026 model, this starter bike is equipped with a 286cc single-cylinder engine, a seat height of 31.6 inches, front suspension travel of 5.1 inches, rear suspension travel of 5.2 inches, and ABS in front and back. With a full gas tank of 2.6 gallons and all standard equipment and fluids, the CB300R has a relatively low curb weight of 316 pounds.
If you're worried about growing out of the CB300R's power capabilities within the first year, Redditors recommend one of Honda's CB500 models instead. For 2026, Honda's lineup includes the CB500 Hornet, a bike with a more powerful 471cc parallel-twin engine, a larger fuel capacity of 4.5 gallons, and a heftier curb weight of 414 pounds. This model's base MSRP is $5,899 (plus $600 destination), but as with the CB300R, you can save money by shopping for used CB500 models from previous years.
Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Ninja 400
Another motorcycle that's notoriously easy to ride is the Kawasaki Ninja 300. The most recent 2026 Ninja 300 model is available right now in Canada, decked out with a 296cc parallel twin engine, a seat height of 30.9 inches, and a curb weight of 388 pounds with a 17-liter fuel tank, which roughly converts to about 4.5 gallons.
It's unclear whether Kawasaki has plans to bring the latest Ninja 300 to the United States for sale, but if not, you can shop used models from previous years. Riders say Kawasaki Ninja models are quite reliable motorcycles, running well even after racking up high mileage and tanking an occasional low-speed tip-over or two.
Two close variants to the Ninja 300 are the Ninja 400 and the Ninja 250, and they're both worth considering as well for beginners. In some markets, the Ninja 300 replaced the slightly less powerful Ninja 250, and then the Ninja 300 was replaced by the more powerful Ninja 400. The 2026 Ninja 500 promises a little extra power and has a base MSRP between $5,399 and $5,999 for non-ABS and ABS versions (plus $650 destination).
Yamaha MT-03
The Yamaha MT-03 is a great bike for beginners because it's comfortable, with an upright riding position that's easy to learn how to steer, small, and affordable, with a base MSRP of $4,999 (plus a $650 destination charge). For all those reasons and more, bikers on Reddit agree that the MT-03 is the perfect starter bike, though many note it's worth shopping around for a used model to get the best value.
The Yamaha MT-03 features a 321cc twin-cylinder engine, front suspension travel of 5.1 inches, rear suspension travel of 4.9 inches, and front and rear brakes with ABS. It has a fairly low seat height of 30.7 inches, making it a particularly good pick for shorter riders. Many major motorcycle brands don't advertise a bike's estimated fuel economy, but Yamaha does. The MT-03 model can travel about 62 miles per gallon, so with its respectable fuel tank capacity of 3.7 gallons, that's roughly 229 miles per tank. With a full tank, all fluids, and all standard equipment, Yamaha's MT-03 has a curb weight of 373 pounds.
Honda Rebel 300 or Rebel 500
The updated 2026 Honda Rebel 300 E-Clutch is even easier for beginners than previous year models because of its new E-Clutch feature, designed to automate clutch control, eliminate stalling, and make the process of learning to change gears easier for new riders. This does make the bike slightly more expensive than competitors, coming in with a base MSRP of $5,349 (plus $600 destination), but for riders intimidated by operating clutch controls, it's worth it.
Specwise, the Honda Rebel 300 E-Clutch is equipped with a 296cc single-cylinder engine, 5.5-inch front suspension travel, 3.7-inch rear suspension travel, a 3-gallon fuel tank, and quite a low seat, measuring just 27.2 inches. Despite its low-end power, it's pretty heavy, with a curb weight of 379 pounds.
Established riders on Reddit and other forums say the Rebel 300 is great, but suggest the slightly pricier Honda Rebel 500 is just as approachable for new riders while adding extra power. The 2026 model has a base MSRP of $6,799 (plus $600 destination), a 471cc parallel twin engine, and a curb weight of 414 pounds, and it shares a few features with the Rebel 300 E-Clutch, like the front and rear suspension, fuel capacity, and seat height.
Suzuki TU250X
For anyone who knows they want to buy a used model sporting an older, more classic look, the Suzuki TU250X is definitely worth a look. Experienced riders on forums pitch it as an accessible bike with an engine you won't necessarily outgrow, despite its lower power. One TU250X owner even left a detailed review on Reddit for beginners considering the bike, listing off all its positive features as well as its downsides.
Looking at the 2016 TU250X model, this starter bike features a 249cc single-cylinder engine, fuel capacity of 3.2 gallons, and a moderate seat height of 30.3 inches. With a full tank of gas, all fluids, and standard equipment installed, the TU250X has a very manageable curb weight of 326 pounds.
When it launched, the 2016 Suzuki TU250X had a base MSRP of $4,399 (not including destination fee), but nowadays, you can find used models for significantly less from both private sellers and dealerships. The TU250X first came to the United States in 2009, and although there wasn't a new model consistently released annually during its lifespan, the last Suzuki TU250X year model was 2019. This gives you about 10 years worth of used TU250X models to shop.
Triumph Street Twin (now known as the Triumph Speed Twin 900)
As its name implies, Triumph's Street Twin motorcycle is fitted with a 900cc parallel twin engine. This might sound like a lot of power for a beginner, but with a low seat height of 30.1 inches, a comfortable riding position, and a hefty curb weight of 476 pounds, it's a lot easier to handle than you think, especially for larger riders.
Riders on Reddit and Triumph forums heartily endorse the Street Twin as a first motorcycle, citing its low center of gravity, forgivable transmission, great clutch, and excellent overall handling.
The Triumph Street Twin has year models available between 2016 and 2022 that you can continue to buy from private sellers or dealerships with used stock. From 2023 onward, Triumph's Street Twin model began going by the name of Speed Twin 900 instead. The most recent Speed Twin 900 has a base MSRP starting at $10,895 (not including destination fee) and features many of the same specs as its predecessor, though notably it has a taller seat height of 30.8 inches. Its fuel tank can hold 3.2 gallons, and Triumph estimates its fuel economy to be about 68.9 mpg.
Kawasaki Z400
The Kawasaki Z400 ticks a lot of beginner-friendly boxes. It's highly affordable, with Kelley Blue Book values for 2019 to 2023 models ranging from about $3,000 to $3,300, respectively. It's comfortable and easy to ride, thanks to a low seat height of 30.9 inches, relatively small overall footprint, and ABS built into post-2022 models. And finally, it's safer for first-time riders than more powerful 500cc or 600cc motorcycles, but offers greater power than 250cc or 300cc starter bikes, which can prolong the gap between your cheap beginner bike and the more expensive motorcycle of your dreams.
Diving a little deeper into its specs, the Kawasaki Z400 is equipped with a 399cc parallel twin engine, ABS in front and back, front suspension travel of 4.7 inches, rear suspension travel of 5.1 inches, and a 3.7-gallon fuel tank. With a full tank and all its standard equipment and topped-off fluids, the Z400 boasts a curb weight of 364 pounds. Because it was such a popular motorcycle when it was available to buy new between 2019 and 2023, you can usually find quite a few used models being sold by dealerships or private sellers.
BMW G 310 R
The BMW G 310 R is a great lightweight, stylish option for all levels of bike rider. Its 313cc single-cylinder engine and max speed of 88 mph make the G 310 R an easy motorcycle to handle, a big perk for new riders especially. For comfort and safety, this bike has 5.5 inches and 5.2 inches of suspension travel in front and back, respectively, built-in Motorrad ABS, and three different seat height options: the standard seat at 30.9 inches high, an OE low seat at 30.3 inches high, or an OE high seat at 31.5 inches high.
The G 310 R has a fairly standard tank size of 2.9 gallons, along with a 0.25-gallon reserve. When it's refuelled with at least 90% of its tank capacity, fitted with standard equipment, and all necessary fluids are topped off, it has an unladen weight of 362 pounds. There are plenty of older BMW G 310 R models to shop from private sellers or dealerships who stock used models, but if you want a new model, the 2025 G 310 R has a starting base MSRP of $5,195 (plus $595 destination fee).
Yamaha YZF-R3
Commonly shortened to the Yamaha R3, the Yamaha YZF-R3 is a fairly affordable bike with stylish looks and modest power. All those features plus a comfortable ride makes it an ideal choice for new riders, a sentiment shared by many Redditors, too. More specifically, the 2026 YZF-R3 is equipped with a 321cc twin-cylinder engine, built-in ABS in front and back, 5.1 inches of suspension travel in front, 4.9 inches of suspension travel in back, and a seat height of 30.7 inches. Generally, for shorter riders with a 30-inch inseam, the Yamaha R3 is a great pick, as you should be able to put both feet flat on the ground with no issues at this height.
The YZF-R3 model is also fitted with a 3.7-gallon fuel tank, capable of taking you about 207 miles on a full tank, based on Yamaha's estimated fuel economy of 56 mpg for this bike. With a full gas tank and all its standard equipment and fluids, the Yamaha YZF-M3 has a relatively heavy curb weight of 373 pounds. The 2026 model starts at a base MSRP of $5,499 (plus $650 destination), or you can shop for a used model between 2015 and 2025 to save a bit of money.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300 or Versys-X 650
Kawasaki is a popular motorcycle brand for all riders, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned rider. If you're looking for a good touring motorcycle, consider the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, which has a 296cc twin-cylinder engine, built-in ABS, front suspension travel of 5.1 inches, and an impressive 5.8 inches of rear suspension travel for a comfortable ride — all for a base MSRP starting at $5,799 (plus $650 destination fee).
Its seat height of 32.1 inches is a fair amount higher than many starter bikes, so some might find it to be too tall to comfortably balance when needing to wait in traffic or at lights. If it's a comfortable height for you, the Versys-X 300 is a great commuter bike, thanks to its 4.5-gallon fuel capacity. With a full gas tank, standard equipment, and topped-off fluids, this beginner bike has a curb weight of nearly 386 pounds.
Many Redditors find the riding position and power level of the Versys-X 300 to be fantastic for new riders, but if you'd rather grow into a slightly more powerful first bike, the Versys-X 650 is a good alternative. It features a 649cc two-cylinder engine, front suspension travel of 5.9 inches, rear suspension travel of 5.7 inches, seat height set at 33.3 inches, and a 5.5-gallon fuel tank. All in all, this motorcycle has a base MSRP of $10,399 (plus $685 destination) and a curb weight of almost 483 pounds, plus about 20 pounds if you add in saddlebags and hand guards.
KTM Duke 390
If you love the minimalist style of naked bikes, take a look at the KTM Duke 390, a starter bike Redditors love because of its lightweight design and manageable power. You can find used Duke 390 models dating back to 2016 priced around $3,400, according to current Kelley Blue Book values, spend a little over $1,000 more on a used 2024 model, or use that info as a scale to find the best model year for your price range. The latest 2026 KTM Duke 390 has a base MSRP of $6,499 (plus a $600 destination fee), so you can save quite a bit by opting for a used model instead.
Looking closer at its specs, KTM's Duke 390 is sporting a 399cc one-cylinder engine, an impressive amount of front and rear suspension travel at about 5.9 inches, built-in cornering ABS, and a seat height of either 32.3 inches or 31.5 inches. Weighed with a full tank of gas, the Duke 390 comes in at about 364 pounds. All things considered, the Duke 390 is one of the best beginner bikes on the market right now.
Honda NC750X DCT
The Honda NC750X DCT is a commuter's dream, but it does carry a steep price tag in exchange. For the newest NC750X DCT model, the base MSRP starts at $9,499 (plus a $600 destination charge), but you can save a ton by opting for a used model. The 2018 Honda NC750X DCT, for example, is typically listed for just under $6,000 when buying a model in good condition from a dealership.
The DCT in this bike's title stands for dual-clutch transmission, a transmission that's incredibly easy for beginners to master because of the ability to operate as both manual or automatic, with no need to mess with clutch levers or shifting. Past that neat feature, the NC750X is equipped with a 745cc parallel twin engine, front and rear suspension travel of 4.7 inches, ABS, and a seat that's 31.6 inches high, with an optional 32.6-inch seat available separately as well.
With a full 3.7-gallon tank of gas, all standard equipment, and all necessary fluids, this powerful starter bike weighs a whopping 497 pounds. On Honda forums, which can certainly hold some bias, riders have a ton of great things to say about the NC750X, recommending it as a beginner, intermediate, and final bike because of its overall power level and ease of handling.
Kawasaki Vulcan S 650
If you're a new rider and you want your first bike to be a cruiser, the Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 is one of the best. Specwise, it features a 649cc two-cylinder engine, comfortable front suspension travel of 5.1 inches, rear suspension travel of 3.2 inches, ABS and non-ABS models, a low seat height of 27.8 inches, and a 3.7-gallon fuel tank. With a full tank of gas, topped-off fluids, and all standard equipment, the ABS Vulcan S 650 has a curb weight of 468 pounds and the non-ABS model has a curb weight of 492 pounds.
The ABS version of the 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 makes a good motorcycle for beginners, but it does come with a slightly higher starting MSRP of $8,149 (plus $685 destination charge) compared to the non-ABS model and its $7,649 MSRP (plus $685 destination). Other beginner-friendly features for both models include predictable power via dual throttle valves and an Ergo-fit design that allows you to personalize the handgrips, seat, and footpegs to your body height and size.
Methodology
To compile this list of the easiest motorcycles to ride, according to bikers, we relied on information gathered from a variety of sources. We used firsthand knowledge from motorcycle riders on the SlashGear team as well as the most frequently recommended easy-to-ride motorcycle models for beginners via a slew of forum posts on Reddit and other sites. We also compared this information with recommendations from top motorcycle enthusiast websites, including but not limited to Motorcyclist, Twisted Road, Riders Share, and Cycle Trader.