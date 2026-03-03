13 Of The Easiest Motorcycles To Ride, According To Bikers

For more experienced riders, there are many ways to go about choosing your next motorcycle. Depending on your preferences, you'll want to weigh a bike based on its type, style, gas mileage, power, and other factors. On the other hand, beginners will commonly prioritize price and a manageable power level appropriate for first-time users.

If you see anyone recommending a Suzuki Hayabusa for beginners, they're absolutely being sarcastic. A 1,340cc bike is insanely powerful and laughably fast, the complete opposite of an easy ride for beginners. The easiest motorcycles to learn how to ride are typically dual sport models between 300cc and 500cc, but there are definitely cruisers packing 650cc or 750cc that are great beginner options as well.

Although there are exceptions to this rule, it's a commonly shared sentiment in the motorcycle community that you will drop your first bike at some point. Because of this, it's smart to have a lower budget for your first motorcycle and not buy your dream bike or a new bike as your first. Regular riders also tend to quickly grow out of the beginner-friendly 300cc to 500cc power range, so you'll be ready to swap out your affordable, low-power bike for another model before you know it. But without further ado, let's jump into our list of the easiest motorcycles to ride, according to bikers.