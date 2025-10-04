How Reliable Are Kawasaki Ninjas? Here's What Riders Are Saying

A motorcycle's price, performance, and pedigree are all part of the equation when you're planning on a purchase. More than just how fast something goes, however, you should also consider a bike's reputation for reliability before buying. Kawasaki currently has a broad lineup of Ninja-branded motorcycles, ranging from its all-electric Ninja e-1, all the way up to the preposterously-fast H2R race bike.

Kawasaki's Ninja bikes have a strong reputation for performance, and we've tested multiple Ninja bikes recently, including two of their strongest performers, the impressive middleweight Ninja ZX-6R and the track-ready Ninja ZX-10R. But how do bikes with the Ninja nameplate hold up over time? Before we dive into some of the details, it's important to know that the Ninja name covers a lot of bikes. There are nearly a dozen different engines currently available in Ninja bikes, so naturally, not all the rider comments and opinions we reference here will apply to every bike.

Owners of smaller Ninjas, like the old Ninja 250 and the 300, say they're seriously reliable. Even with high mileage and after a few low-speed tip-overs, the bikes run well with proper services performed. Larger bikes like the Ninja 650 are also well-regarded when it comes to reliability. Higher-performance Ninjas like the ZX-6R seem to have a good reputation as well. Owners who regularly ride on the track seem to have minimal issues, so long as they stay on top of regular maintenance items, but even the ZX-6R isn't immune from issues.