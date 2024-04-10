Kawasaki Motorcycle Maintenance: A DIY Guide For Common Issues

Kawasaki motorcycles are some of the most robust available, so brakes are vital. In fact, if you own one of the fastest motorcycles Kawasaki ever built, you'd better ensure your bike's stopping power is healthy. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to identify and possibly resolve problems with your brakes.

First, you'll need to check your brake fluid levels and its color to help narrow down the cause of your spongy brakes. If the fluid is low, you can top it off and bleed the brake lines to remove any air within the system. If the fluid appears dark, flush the old brake fluid out and replace it with fresh product. Remember, if you don't feel comfortable or confident addressing your brakes, you should take your bike to a professional shop for assistance.

Bleeding the lines is simply the process of ridding the brake system of any air. You'll need to depress the braking lever, untighten the associated bleeder valve, capture the fluid into a safe container, retighten the bleeder valve, and then let go of the brake and allow it to return to its resting position. Repeat this until the brake lever feels tight and responsive if topping off the fluid. If flushing the system, you'll continue bleeding the lines until all the dirty fluid is replaced. The steps are the same for both the front and rear brakes.