Why Kawasaki Is Recalling The Ninja ZX-6R (And How To Check If You're Affected)

Kawasaki has announced that it is recalling its popular Ninja ZX-6R bike in multiple configurations, sold between 2023 and 2025. As the company sorts out the logistics to fix the engine power problem on the affected units, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has warned current owners of the affected bikes to stop taking them for a ride with immediate effect. Moreover, the official advisory also tells them to avoid parking the bike outdoors.

As per the government agency, the bikes can lose engine power, which can culminate in accidents. The most worrying part is that the defect apparently has no visible warning signs of damage that could help identify the bikes at risk. The issue is tied to a metal crankshaft bushing that unexpectedly comes to a halt. So far, Kawasaki has not detailed the exact protocols for how the recall will proceed, but such issues are usually fixed at no cost. Interestingly, the Ninja ZX-6R is among the priciest two-wheelers sold by Kawasaki, owing to its Supersport status.

Now, if a bike loses power while riding, it poses a few serious risks. First, loss of power to the engine means the bike will decelerate rapidly. This could be particularly dangerous on fast-lane highways. Moreover, the engine braking system will also shut down, which can create problems while covering and getting a grip on speed control. In case you're wondering, the 636cc engine fitted on the bike offers a top speed of roughly 164 mph.

