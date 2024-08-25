How Fast Is Kawasaki's 636cc Ninja ZX-6R? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times

Kawasaki has been in the motorcycle game for a long time, producing numerous bikes adored by riders the world over. Some of its most popular models are those in the Ninja series, which debuted way back in 1984 with the release of the Kawasaki Ninja GPZ900R. As of 2024, there are several Kawasaki Ninja models you can buy, all at differing price points to best fit your budget. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is an undeniable standout among these bikes, with the speed and acceleration to prove it.

Recent incarnations of the ZX-6R come with a 636cc engine capable of producing 127 horsepower and a maximum torque of 52.1 lb-ft at 11,500 rpm. All of that is to say, they can reach incredible speeds. The bike can achieve a top speed of approximately 164 mph, weather and road conditions permitting, of course. As if that wasn't impressive enough, the ZX-6R's acceleration is no joke either. The bike can go from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3 seconds. Suffice to say, the ZX-6R doesn't disappoint when it comes to straight-up speed.

With these stats in mind, it's plain to see that the ZX-6R has come a long way since its introduction almost 30 years ago.