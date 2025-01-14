5 Reasons Why Kawasaki's Ninja ZX-6R Is Such An Expensive Motorcycle

There are a lot of different sports bikes in the world, so which bikes do and don't qualify to fit in the category can be difficult to define in some cases. The term has several connotations and there is a fair bit of variety across the spectrum. Most have an aerodynamic design and favor speed and handling over efficiency and comfort, but there are also street bikes that are definitely more at home on urban roads while others are better suited to the racetrack. Some also have additional features and upgraded components that significantly raise their MSRP. Kawasaki sought to break its bikes up into more clearly defined terms by creating three sub-categories: Sport, Supersport, and Hypersport.

The basic Kawasaki sport bikes are engineered for affordability and easy road travel. They're still plenty fast, but they're designed to be entry-level machines that are approachable. Those bikes with the "ZX" designation, such as the ZX-6R, fall into the Supersport category. These are even more performance-oriented than the regular Ninjas. They have specially tuned engines, upgraded secondary components, special features, and stylistic elements that all make them a cut above the ordinary.

Consequently, this also means that they tend to be more expensive. The Ninja ZX-4R is more expensive than the larger Ninja 500, the ZX-6R is more expensive than the Ninja 650, and the ZX-10R is more expensive than the Ninja 1000SX. The only Kawasaki sport bikes that come at a higher cost than the ZXs are the 998cc supercharged Ninja H2 Hypersport models. That said, the ZX-6R is competitively priced when compared to similarly sized Supersport bikes from other brands, such as the Honda CBR600RR.

