What Is The Seat Height Of The Yamaha R3 And Is It Good For Short Riders?
Price is probably your top concern when shopping for a new motorcycle, but whether or not you fit on the motorcycle should be a priority, too. Sitting on a bike, getting a feel for where your legs fall, seeing whether or not your feet touch the ground, and noting how easily you can reach the handlebars — that's the best way to see if a motorcycle fits your frame. But before you go checking out a dozen motorcycles at local dealerships, measurements can help narrow your options down.
Seat height is the most obvious measurement to see if a motorcycle is a good fit. In the case of the quick yet affordable Yamaha R3, the seat measures 30.7 inches tall. With modest power and a low starting price, the R3 is one of several Yamaha motorcycles that are great for beginners, and with that relatively low seat height, it should be good for short riders, too. It's worth noting that the term "short" is relative here, though.
All human bodies are different, and what may fit one rider may not fit another, especially if their legs are proportionally different lengths. Your inseam measurement, which is from the bottom of your pants leg up to your crotch, is a good general guide for whether or not a motorcycle will be a proper fit. If you've got a 30-inch inseam, plus the height of your feet (and any boots you're wearing), placing both feet flat on the ground should be easy on the R3.
Other factors to consider, even if the seat is the right height
Obviously, the best way to see if a motorcycle fits your body properly is to sit on it. Just like clothes, measurements can only tell you so much. And, just like clothes, bikes may fit you differently, even if their measurements are the same. Wider seats, for example, will make it a bit more difficult to touch the ground, even if the seat height matches your insteam. And, depending on the type of bike you're interested in, the handlebars, gas-tank shape, and location of the foot pegs can all affect your ability to fit on a motorcycle.
It's also worth noting that not being able to flat-foot it while parked on a motorcycle isn't necessarily a deal-breaker. Even short riders can control tall bikes if they use the proper techniques, like properly modulating the brakes and throttle. Bigger motorcycles are more difficult to ride, but short riders with the right experience can keep even the biggest bikes upright. If the R3 seems a bit large for your frame, there are lots of other low and light motorcycles to consider. Cruiser-style bikes like the Honda Rebel have considerably lower seat heights, as does Yamaha's own small cruiser, the V Star 250, which has a seat height of just 27 inches.