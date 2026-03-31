12 Cheap Motorcycles That Outperform Indian

The Victory brand as a whole was downright obscure, known only by true aficionados. We'd like to present the Victory Octane as another viable alternative to the Indian Scout. The Octane was seemingly targeted straight at the Scout, coming with a 1,179 cc, twin-cylinder engine that makes 104 hp along with 76 lb-ft of torque, being paired to a six-speed transmission, and with an MSRP of $10,499 in 2017. All of these similarities make a lot of sense, since Victory was owned by Polaris, the same company that used to own Indian Motorcycles — it's natural that some R&D, design, and features would have been shared between the brands.

However, Victory Motorcycles was shuttered almost a decade ago, in 2017, and we've had no new models from the brand since. Readers should note that buying a vehicle from a brand that is no longer in production is not for the faint of heart, with parts availability being the most common issue.

Victory Octane models from 2014 to 2017, however, are currently selling in the range of $5,000 to $8,000 on the aftermarket; The deal might be too good to pass up for those willing to take on a challenge. This would be especially true once you consider the Indian Scout prices that we just saw; $16,699 for a new model (about $700 destination), and roughly $14,000 for a used one.