12 Cheap Motorcycles That Outperform Indian
Indian Motorcycles has had what is perhaps the best comeback story of any motorbike brand of all time. However, the company's pricing strategy seems designed squarely to test how far brand loyalty can be pushed. To be clear, the new range of Indian motorcycles are brilliant machines, with great designs and that distinctive V-twin burble that everyone has grown accustomed to loving. However, the pricing of the models, often well into the tens of thousands of dollars, positions Indian as a premium brand.
For the buyer who can't come up with the equivalent of a house down payment for a vehicle, this creates a lot of opportunity for other manufacturers to take a slice of the pie. Especially now that the second-hand market is booming, there are some truly next-level bikes available that rival the stats and performance of Indian bikes, while remaining cheaper to purchase and maintain. All the motorbikes on our list are a direct competitor to at least one model from Indian, with comparable (or better) hp, torque, or performance characteristics.
Ducati Monster 1200S
Granted, not many people will have heard of the now-discontinued Ducati Monster 1200, as it's slightly out-of-character for the Italian racing brand to have made something like this. However, it exists, and is perfectly poised to rival the Indian Scout in many ways. However, the Monster 1200S belongs to the naked sport-cruiser class of bikes, while the Indian Scout is a more traditional pure American cruiser. In terms of engines, the current-generation Scout comes with a 1,250 cc twin-cylinder unit that makes 105 hp and 82 lb-ft of torque, while being mated to a six-speed transmission.
For its part, the Ducati Monster 1200S shipped with a 1,198 cc, twin-cylinder engine making a whopping 147 hp and 91 lb-ft of torque, driving the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission. Also, the Ducati has the Indian beat in terms of weight, with the former coming in with a running-order weight of 465 pounds, while the Indian comes in at an elephantine 555 pounds. And then there's the matter of price; A 2026 Indian Scout would run buyers $16,699 at minimum, with about $700 as delivery fees. A 2021 Scout isn't much better, coming in between $10,000 and $16,000 on the used market. However, a used Ducati Monster 1200S from 2021 will run you about $8,000, which is really good value.
Victory Octane
The Victory brand as a whole was downright obscure, known only by true aficionados. We'd like to present the Victory Octane as another viable alternative to the Indian Scout. The Octane was seemingly targeted straight at the Scout, coming with a 1,179 cc, twin-cylinder engine that makes 104 hp along with 76 lb-ft of torque, being paired to a six-speed transmission, and with an MSRP of $10,499 in 2017. All of these similarities make a lot of sense, since Victory was owned by Polaris, the same company that used to own Indian Motorcycles — it's natural that some R&D, design, and features would have been shared between the brands.
However, Victory Motorcycles was shuttered almost a decade ago, in 2017, and we've had no new models from the brand since. Readers should note that buying a vehicle from a brand that is no longer in production is not for the faint of heart, with parts availability being the most common issue.
Victory Octane models from 2014 to 2017, however, are currently selling in the range of $5,000 to $8,000 on the aftermarket; The deal might be too good to pass up for those willing to take on a challenge. This would be especially true once you consider the Indian Scout prices that we just saw; $16,699 for a new model (about $700 destination), and roughly $14,000 for a used one.
Suzuki SV650
The SV650 is a rival to the Indian Scout Sixty, which is just a smaller, more compact version of the more famous, regular Scout. Unlike its larger bobber sibling, the Scout Sixty comes with a 999 cc, two-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. This setup produces 85 hp and 65 lb-ft of torque at a respectable 6,500 RPM, while the Scout Sixty comes in with a not-insignificant running-order weight of 551 pounds. For its part, the SV560 — which, for the record, is definitely one of the coolest-looking motorcycles made by Suzuki — comes with a 645 cc, dual-cylinder engine making 69 hp and 46 lb-ft of torque, driving the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission.
While down on power, the Suzuki is a lot lighter when compared to the Indian Scout Sixty, tipping the scales at 432 pounds with all fluids accounted for. In terms of price, the Scout Sixty retails for $11,999 for a 2026 model, with a freight fee of $700 added on top by dealers. A used model from 2021 or 2022 would cost somewhere in the range of $8,000, giving this cruiser bike a high resale value.
However, the SV650 totally blows the Scout Sixty out of the water in terms of value, coming in between $4,000 and $5,500 on the used market for a 2020 model. The Suzuki SV650 will be discontinued in Europe later in 2026, but will remain available stateside.
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
A motorcycle that needs no introduction is the Rocket III Roadster from our friends across the pond at Triumph Motorcycles. It is a "muscle roadster," according to the company; according to the rest of the world, it is a naked-styled cruiser-slash-bobber bike. There's no denying that the Rocket III is one of the best-designed motorcycles of all time, but it stands out especially well against the bland designs of modernity. Power comes from an insane tri-cylinder engine that displaces 2,294 cc, featuring a three-into-one exhaust on either side. Everything is matte black, of course.
The gearbox is a five-speed unit, and together with the engine, delivers 146 hp along with 163 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheel of the Rocket III. This makes it competitive against the Indian Chief, a mainstay of the Indian Motorcycle lineup and arguably the brand's most iconic bike. For its part, the Chief comes with a twin-cylinder, 1,811 cc engine mated to a six-speed transmission; which altogether makes 80 hp along with 108 lb-ft of torque.
Where the Indian Chief weighs in at 670 pounds in running order, the Triumph Rocket III Roadster has a running-order weight of 809 pounds. As far as pricing goes, a 2019-2022 Rocket III will run buyers $12,000 — which is less than the $14,999 MSRP of the 2026 Indian Chief, with $725 as destination. Used Indian Chiefs from 2021 retail for around $14,000, for comparison.
Suzuki M109R
The M109R is better known as the Suzuki Boulevard. Having been in production for a couple of decades now, it is a true high-displacement cruiser bike, probably built to target the market share that was being gained by the Kawasaki Vulcan and the Honda Gold Wing.
We'd like to make the Suzuki square up against the Indian Chief, as both bikes are long-distance cruisers with large-displacement engines and a focus on comfort. For its part, the M109R comes with a 1,783 cc engine that spreads its displacement across twin cylinders, with a bore of 112 mm and a stroke of 91 mm. This power unit is paired to a five-speed gearbox that makes 128 hp along with 118 lb-ft of torque.
The Indian Chief makes 80 hp and 108 lb-ft of torque from a 1,811 cc V-twin engine that has a bore of 101 mm and a stroke of 113 mm. In terms of overall weight, the Chief comes off better, as the M109R clocks in at the frankly impressive (for the class) weight of 764 pounds. But even that is a moot point once we get to the topic of price, as a used 2020 (or newer) Suzuki M109R Boulevard in good condition will sell for between $7,000 to $10,000. When compared to the Indian Chief that retails for $14,999 ($725 destination), that's a steal.
Yamaha VMax
Yet another viable competitor to the Indian Chief is the VMax from Yamaha. The engine in this science-fiction-looking motorbike was a 1,679 cc, four-cylinder behemoth that had a bore of 90 mm and a stroke of 66 mm. The transmission unit was a five-speed box, and sent power to the rear wheel via shaft final drive. The best way we can describe the VMax is by calling it the muscle car of motorbikes — an opinion shared by many in the community — and the power figures reflect that. 174 hp at 9,000 RPM, along with 113 lb-ft of torque at an eye-wateringly-low 6,600 RPM mean that this thing would be a riot to ride.
Sadly, the Yamaha Vmax was discontinued in 2020, even though it was one of these bikes that deserved one more model year. For prospective buyers, this is a double-edged sword, as only used units will be available. The upside is that prices that can be very tempting, especially when pitted against the retail values of the Indian Chief. A used Yamaha VMax from around 2020 will only cost about $8,000 for an example that's in great condition, and at the time of writing, in early 2026, we saw other units listed for even lower prices. Given the reliability of Yamaha (and the popularity of the model), it shouldn't be too complicated to live with, provided all servicing is done on time.
BMW K1300GT
The K1300 line of motorbikes from BMW holds a special place in many petrolheads' hearts, not least because the K1300-R is one of the five fastest BMW motorcycles ever built. The engine in this thing was a 1,293 cc four-cylinder unit that routed power through a six-speed transmission. The weight was an elephantine 667 pounds in running order, but the power outputs of 145 hp along with 89 lb-ft of torque basically erased the need for lightness.
With these figures and weight, the Beemer is a perfect rival to pit against the flagship Indian Challenger, which came with a 1,834 cc twin-cylinder engine, making 126 hp with 133 lb-ft of torque. While Indian Challengers from 2020 (the oldest available year) are selling for $15,000, the K1300-GTs from around 2010 are going for between $5,000 and $6,000; basically a bargain.
That said, we need to make a disclaimer here. While the K1300 GT is extremely competitive in terms of price to performance, uncared-for units can develop a laundry-list of issues. In fact, the K1300-GT earned itself an unwelcome spot on our list of 10 used BMW motorbikes to avoid at all costs. However, for die-hard fans of the Beemer brand, and for those who like a little risk in their life, a well-cared-for K1300-GT will definitely be one of the most fulfilling and exciting motorcycles ever ridden.
GL1800 Honda Gold Wing
The Honda Gold Wing is a bike that scared Harley-Davidson and Indian when it was introduced. For the first time ever, a Japanese bike could out-cruise and out-tour an American-made motorbike, and that was frightening. Through many upgrades, the modern Gold Wing (known as the GL1800), now comes with a 1,833 cc six-cylinder engine that makes 125 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque.
There are two Honda Gold Wing trim levels currently on sale: the regular and the Tour, which have a 2026 base MSRP of $25,500 and $29,500 respectively, with $775 as destination. However, 2016 models with very similar specs sell in the $10,000 range on the second-hand market — which is a steal when compared to the Indian Roadmaster that we're comparing it to. The Roadmaster makes 126 hp and 126 lb-ft from a 1,890 cc twin cylinder power unit, paired with a six-speed gearbox; retailing for $32,499, with a $850 destination fee.
Not only does the GL1800 almost match the Indian on horsepower, but it is also a cult icon, meaning there'll be a lot of aftermarket support and parts available, should you need them. However, we should also caution you that not every Honda Gold Wing is made equal; Indeed, early 2000s GL1800 Gold Wings suffered from cracking subframes and reliability issues. It is best to get a late-generation GL1800 if you're considering this bike, and to avoid the GL1500 generation altogether — the headaches of maintenance will get old fast.
Yamaha MT-10
The Yamaha MT-series is a line of sport bikes, and that might seem an odd addition to this list, at first. For the uninitiated, Indian also made a (now discontinued) sport bike (or a sport-tourer, if we're being pedantic) called the FTR 1200. This blur-the-boundaries model came with a 1,203 cc engine that had a bore of 102 mm and a stroke of 74 mm, spreading its displacement across two cylinders. The gearbox was a six-speed unit, and the powertrain as a whole made 123 hp and 87 lb-ft of torque.
This might not seem like a lot to some, but the overall weight of the FTR came in at 508 pounds, so the power-to-weight ratio wasn't bad. The Yamaha MT-10, which we're pitting against the FTR 1200, comes with a 998 cc engine that has four cylinders and a six-speed gearbox. The MT-10 engine sends 135 hp along with 75 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheel via chain final drive, and has a running-order weight of 467 pounds, meaning it beats the Indian in most regards — including price.
Where the 2024 FTR retails for $15,749 as base MSRP with dealer-specific destination charges, a 2026 Yamaha MT-10 would run buyers the sum of $14,999, plus $775 as freight fees. Used MT-10 models from around 2021 would be cheaper, selling for around $10,000, at the time of writing. At the same time, used Indian FTR 1200s from similar years are going for about $12,000.
Yamaha FJR1300
This is one we'd like to compare against the Indian Pursuit, which is a long-distance touring motorcycle designed for comfort over long distances. For a true apples-to-apples comparison, we'd need to pit the Pursuit against the Road Glide or the Harley Street Glide. However, this list is about stretching your dollar to the maximum, and the bike that gives you the essence of the Pursuit for cheap is the Yamaha FJR1300. It, too, works well for long-distance rides, and frankly, looks much cooler.
The engine is a 1,298 cc four-cylinder unit that makes 141 hp and 100 lb-ft of torque. This power is routed to the wheels of the bike via a six-speed gearbox, and the whole bike weighs in at 642 pounds with all fluids inside. For its part, the Indian Pursuit comes with a 1,768 cc engine that has two cylinders and makes 122 hp, along with 128 lb-ft in terms of torque. The transmission in the Pursuit is a six-speed unit, and the Indian weighs a gargantuan 937 pounds in running condition. So, the Yamaha makes more power, has almost equal torque, and is lighter; That's hitting the trifecta for a long-distance rider. As a bonus, many reviewers say that the FJR1300 is a supremely comfortable machine. A 2026 Indian Pursuit costs $33,999 as MSRP with $850 as destination, while a used 2021 model goes for about $23,000. An FJR1300 from 2020, on the other hand, sells for about $9,500.
Kawasaki Vulcan 2000
The Kawasaki Vulcan is yet another high-displacement Japanese cruiser bike that seems to be aiming at the touring segment of the American market. The range of bikes that is known as the Vulcan has been offered in varying displacements over the years, but we're recommending the Vulcan 2000 as a viable alternative to the Indian Chieftain.
Both bikes have similar horsepower and weight, at 114 hp with 884 pounds for the Kawasaki and 122 hp with806 pounds for the Indian. However, the Japanese cruiser has the American beat in terms of torque, and by some margin, with 141 lb-ft versus the Chieftain's 128 lb-ft. Torque matters a lot when it comes to the "feel" of a motorcycle, given that things like throttle response and sensitivity are a big part of the riding experience. Used Kawasaki Vulcan 2000s from around 2008 can be had in the range of $4,500 to $6,000, in early 2026.
Older Harley Road Kings
The Harley-Davidson touring-slash-bagger models from the last two decades are extremely iconic motorbikes that still hold up well today, if properly cared for. In our eyes, these models offer comparable performance and specs to the Indian Scout, but at a much more accessible price point than the 2026 Indian, which starts at $16,699 (plus $700 destination).
For example, take the 2010 Harley Road King, which shipped with the 1,584 cc Twin Cam 96 engine from Milwaukee House. Meanwhile, the Indian Scout, which is a mid-level cruiser bike, shipped with a 1,250 cc, dual-cylinder engine. The Harley made 93 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 RPM (versus 82 lb-ft for the Scout), and was mated to a six-speed transmission. While the performance figures of the two bikes are quite similar, the prices are not, since these older Harley Road Kings are selling for around $7,000 on the secondary market, in early 2026.