5 Of The Coolest-Looking Motorcycles Ever Made By Suzuki

Motorcycles are remembered for different reasons; some for their innovative engineering, others for their dazzling performances. But every now and then, some machines make their mark in history for just looking cool. Unsurprisingly, Suzuki has bikes to showcase all three, but we can all agree that nobody outshines Suzuki in making motorcycles that are stylish in a classic manner. Futuristic sportbikes or chrome-dripping two-stroke screamers? Suzuki has it all, all thanks to its design team that's always up to push the envelope.

Well, this isn't a ranking of the fastest or the most expensive bikes by Suzuki. It's more of homage to a few of many motorcycles that drew attention by their visual presence — you know, the kind that are on posters for kids to put on their walls or makes rivals anxious and collectors hungry. The beautiful part is that every one of them has a backstory, either a design gamble that paid off, new tech encased in unique styling, or just something aimed at evoking fond memories at bike events.

And we're not talking about pretty faces on a surface level. Each of these bikes, in one way or another, pushed design trends forward. Some pioneered something radical, while others simply perfected a classic shape. Some are big names in racing, others are more experimental. But despite the differences in their spec sheets and quarter-mile times, they've all got one thing in common — aura.