10 Used BMW Motorcycle Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

In 2015, Consumer Reports declared that 40% of BMW motorcycles failed by the fourth year of ownership. With many motorcycles from that era still on the market, it's unclear how much has changed.

After years of witnessing the trials and challenges that come with owning a BMW motorcycle, my experience makes it clear that owning a Beemer means you expect a super-high level of quality from your bike. I remember my stepdad's frustration when his favorite BMW (an older model that would now be squarely in the vintage camp) kept returning to the shop for the most random fixes. It's not only the 1970s-era Beemers that experience failures these days, either.

A R 1150 RT from the early '00s had its share of issues, and time spent at the shop quickly outweighed on-road hours. Thus, the most important measure of whether a used bike is worth the investment is the odds that you'll have to skip a weekend ride because of an equipment failure.

Judging by the number of complaints and recalls on newer bikes, there are quite a few BMW models you'll want to avoid for this reason. Many classic BMWs are worth a bundle today, but others — even if purchased cheaply — will not exactly appreciate over time.

These used models are best avoided based on issues reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), plus anecdotal evidence from riders themselves. An in-depth explanation of our methodology will follow the list of used BMW motorcycles to steer clear of.

