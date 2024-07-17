4 Classic BMW Motorcycles (And What They're Worth Today)

The R75, which came along with a powered sidecar, was born in 1941 when BMW suspended civilian motorcycle manufacturing to focus on wartime production. It had a 745cc (often rounded up to 750) flat-twin engine fed by a pair of Graetzin 24-millimeter carburetors that produced 26 horsepower. Those horses were sent to the rear wheel and sidecar via a four-speed transmission with reverse, although off-road models got a three-speed gearbox with lower ratios.

That helped the R75 fulfill the German Army's requirement that the bike be able to crawl along at 2 mph without overheating so infantry could march alongside it. The telescopic front fork helped reduce the vibration sent to the pilot's arms, and there were 9.8-inch brakes on the bike's front and rear wheels as well as the sidecar's. BMW made about 18,000 R75s through 1944. Many of those were sent to Spain as a part of Adolf Hitler's attempt to persuade Francisco Franco to join the Axis powers.

These bikes are exceptionally hard to find on the secondhand market today, but we discovered three recent sales of 1943 R75s with sidecars for between $18,700 and just under $46,000. We also found two in Europe. One of these bikes in Barcelona, Spain was on sale as of this writing for 38,000 Euro (about $41,000), and another was available in Olhao, Portugal for €75,000 (about ($81,500).