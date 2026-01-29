5 Cruiser Motorcycles With High Resale Value

We have a bold claim to make: Cruiser motorbikes depreciate differently from other kinds of bike. Market trends seem to largely back this up. Sportbikes (and superbikes) typically plummet in value as soon as next year's model releases despite minimally better specs and marginally better performance. For instance, 2024 models of the Yamaha R1M (MSRP: $27,399 plus $575 destination) are already selling for about $20,000 on the used market.

Adventure bikes also lose value, especially related to their condition, once they get scratches and dings from actual adventuring. Case in point: the Yamaha YZ125, which sold for $6,999 new in 2023 is now going for about $4,000, just two years in. Then there's also the fact that many vehicles will lose a chunk of value in the first year of ownership.

However, second-hand buyers of the best cruiser bikes don't really care about fuel economy, the most cutting edge tech, or 0-60 times that get superseded each year. These buyers want style, comfort, road presence, and that massive rumble between their legs that only cruiser bikes can provide. The cruiser market rewards factors that have nothing to do with the model year, such as timeless styling, ease of maintenance, model popularity, and more. Perhaps this is why even some decade-old bikes still sell for 80% (or more) of their as-new MSRP.