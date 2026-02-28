12 Discontinued Motorcycles That Deserved One More Model Year

The bond between rider and machine is often an emotional one that may remind you of a horse and a cowboy. As time goes on, many motorcycle models fade away, but some were cut a bit too soon. The iconic, the eccentric, and the underrated weren't just old models; they were casualties of rapidly changing market trends, tightening global emissions regulations like Euro 5, or corporate shifts in focus.

The real tragedy is that, in many cases, a single extra year of production could have allowed the manufacturer to offer a proper, celebratory final edition. That could at least give a respectful swan song for a beloved bike and create a highly collectible artifact in the process. It's understandable to see a bike get taken down because of product planning missteps, costly regulatory compliance, or modern necessity, but it's not always easy to watch.

Each bike in this collection, from monstrous power-cruisers to technologically advanced sport-tourers and niche track machines, should have had another year to gain more sales and push their legacies. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like any will get another chance anytime soon.