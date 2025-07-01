4 Of The Ugliest Yamaha Motorcycles
Yamaha has built some of the best-looking bikes on the road. But not every model hits the mark. Some Yamaha motorcycles, while mechanically solid, have drawn criticism for designs that range from awkward to downright off-putting. Whether it's due to mismatched proportions, questionable styling choices, or simply aging badly over time, these four Yamaha models are often ranked among the brand's least attractive offerings, even by fans.
That doesn't mean they're bad bikes, and some of them ride incredibly well. But when it comes to looks, they've stirred plenty of debate online and at bike meets. In a segment where appearance can matter as much as performance, that's not a small thing. Riders tend to forgive a lot if the bike delivers in the twisties, but when form and function don't align, the backlash can be fierce. In this article, we're focusing purely on styling. These are motorcycles that, despite what's under the hood, failed to win hearts with their visual appeal.
Yamaha V-Max
The Yamaha VMAX is one of the highest horsepower Yamaha motorcycles ever. It's the kind of bike that trades beauty for brawn, and it shows. The oversized intakes, massive exhausts, and thick proportions dominate the design in a way that overwhelms the eye. It's like someone tried to build a cruiser, a drag bike, and a muscle machine all at once, but forgot to bring in a designer to tie it together.
This isn't just nitpicking. Owners and reviewers alike have praised the VMAX for its straight-line speed and comfort, but rarely for its aesthetics. Even Nicolas Cage riding one in Ghost Rider couldn't save it from looking more like a sci-fi experiment than a clean, cohesive motorcycle. To be fair, plenty of custom builders have managed to turn the VMAX into something much more refined, which proves the potential is there. But out of the crate, the stock bike misses the mark.
Yamaha MT-07
The MT-07 is a fan favorite for a reason. It's reliable, fun, lightweight, torquey, and affordable. But if we're being honest, it's also kind of ugly. Not in a "that's quirky and charming" way either. The 2021 redesign, in particular, took things from bland to awkward with a front end that looks more like a bug-eyed botched facelift than anything inspired by performance. Yamaha gave it the MT-09's alien face with a central LED headlight flanked by two angry eyebrows, and riders haven't exactly been kind about it.
That front face gets most of the hate, but it doesn't stop there. The diamond frame and oddly shaped gas tank give it a pieced-together look. Still, the MT-07's design hasn't stopped it from becoming one of Yamaha's most legendary bikes. Why? Because the rest of the package works so well. The CP2 engine is a gem, the chassis is lightweight, and the price undercuts rivals. Riders forgive the looks because the bike does everything else right. But let's not pretend the MT-07 is easy on the eyes.
Yamaha XZ550
The Yamaha XZ550, also known as the Vision in the U.S., was one of the most advanced middleweights of its time. But while it came loaded with innovation—liquid cooling, shaft drive, downdraft carburetors, and a 70-degree V-twin engine –none of it was enough to distract from its awkward styling. The XZ550 didn't just miss the mark visually; it ran the other direction entirely.
At launch in 1982, the XZ looked like a prototype that somehow skipped final design approval. Its V-shaped tank and angular bodywork gave it a hunched-forward, top-heavy stance. The airbox bulged under a humped fuel tank, and its naked version offered no aesthetic balance. Even the optional fairing, which helped the 1983 model look more complete, couldn't save it from its clunky visual identity.
Yamaha had clearly aimed for a futuristic look, but the market wasn't ready, and their execution didn't help. By the time the 1983 refresh arrived with a touring focus, the damage was done. Today, the XZ550 is among the rarest Yamaha motorcycles ever made. But when it comes to looks, it's one of Yamaha's least graceful designs. Function over form never looked so awkward.
Yamaha MT-09
The Yamaha MT-09 is a beast on the road, no doubt. Powered by an 890cc CP3 inline-triple, it delivers nearly 120 hp and around 70 lb-ft of torque with a throttle response that feels directly connected to the rear wheel. Down low, it's playful and flickable. Wind it out, and it howls with intake while exhaust howls that make every shift addicting.
On the road, it's easy to ride slow and easier to ride fast. The revised chassis and stiffer suspension feel planted even when trail braking into corners, and the front-end feedback is top-tier thanks to a Brembo master cylinder. Around town, the 31-degree steering lock makes U-turns weirdly fun.
But the design is polarizing at best. Even Yamaha fans who swear by the triple-cylinder platform admit the MT-09's looks are an acquired taste. The angular look overdoes it a bit, and the aforementioned alien-bug-like face does not do it any favors. Yamaha's own XSR900, based on the same platform, proves they can make a good-looking bike with the same engine. The MT-09 just isn't that.