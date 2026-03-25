GoPro's Next Camera Isn't Just Another Hero, And I've Never Been This Excited

GoPro seems to be cooking up something special for spring. As much as I love the GoPro Max 2, the GoPro Hero 14 was conspicuously absent in 2025, marking the first year to go without a new entry in the Hero line in almost two decades. With new information beginning to trickle out, there seems to have been a very good reason for this, and the new tech which GoPro is now strongly hinting at is exciting to say the least.

I speculated heavily about what we might see in future action cameras back in February 2025. Some of my predictions came to fruition, while others have yet to find the light of day. Now, one of those yet-unrealized products seems tantalizingly close to reality, and what we may soon see from GoPro could potentially exceed my expectations. However, it's important to temper that excitement, and analyze what we've been shown so far.

I've been covering action cameras for the better part of a decade, and now more than ever it is vital that GoPro launch something that sets it apart in an increasingly crowded market.