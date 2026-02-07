5 Lenses Every Photographer Needs To Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many who are new to photography are often mesmerized by the latest and greatest cameras, where large megapixel counts and full frame sensors are often equated to better image quality. I've experienced this myself when I was new to photography some 20 years ago, and I even had similar thoughts when I bought a camera again recently.

But instead of splurging all your money on one of the best mirrorless cameras or a DSLR, I suggest that you get a more affordable camera or even a decent used mirrorless camera instead. You can then use the savings from that to buy a good set of lenses that will do more for your photography. Stepping away from the cheap kit lenses often included in entry-level and even some mid-range camera models can let you unlock your creativity and even give you more flexibility in executing your vision.

However, there are a ton of lenses available on the market, and they can get quite expensive once you start buying everything. This might make shopping for lenses confusing, as you wouldn't know which to prioritize when you're building your kit. Of course, there's no one-size-fits-all answer to this, as lens preferences will vary between shooting styles. But, at the very least, these are some of the lenses that every photographer needs to try at least once in their life, allowing you to explore the different styles and capabilities you get with these lenses.