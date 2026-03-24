Costco Shoppers Can Score These 5 New Tech Items In March 2026

The MacBook Neo is the Apple laptop everyone's talking about, mostly with excitement, often followed by a list of caveats. The Neo is certainly cheap, especially for an Apple product, but it comes with some serious limitations that even cheaper laptops don't have to deal with. That said, it also has a 16-hour battery life (according to Apple), a great resolution to go with a 13-inch screen, and a 1080p camera — a luxury on a product this cheap.

While you might have seen the Neo touted as the best laptop under $500, that price is only for qualifying students. The cheapest MacBook Neo is $598.99, but you might be better off with the $689.99 version, which has 512GB of SSD space and Touch ID. On a phone or tablet, 256 GB is quite a lot of space, but a heavy user on a PC tends to accumulate a lot more stuff. This totally depends on you, but it's easy to run out of space just by occasionally dealing with photo editing, sound design, or music, or if you download a lot of PDFs, or if you want to keep high-resolution videos on your laptop... the list goes on.

You can keep a fast portable SSD constantly attached to the Neo, but that's going to use one of just two USB-C plugs on the machine (one of which you're going to need for charging). You can solve that by picking up a USB hub, but are you going to bring all that stuff with you? This is still a laptop, after all. All in all, the 512GB version just makes sense.