Can You Buy Computers Parts And Peripherals At Costco? (And Should You?)

So, if you want to buy a prefab PC, would it be in your best interest to do it at Costco? If you asked Reddit users, they'd say it would be more cost-effective to just build it yourself, but obviously, not everyone has the time or skills for that. If you absolutely have to go prefab, the consensus is that Costco is a decent option. Its prices are comparable to those offered at similar big-box retailers; for example, the CyberPowerPC gaming desktop goes for the same $999.99 price tag at both Costco and Best Buy.

Why would you buy it at Costco if you can just get it at Best Buy, though? The answer is that shopping at Costco comes with additional perks. For one thing, all Costco members receive extended warranties on all computer purchases, with the exception of touchscreen tablets. From the day you purchase a computer from a Costco wholesale warehouse or receive one from an online purchase, the manufacturer's warranty is extended by an additional two years. The only catch is that the precise way Costco fulfills this extended warranty is at its own discretion, whether it be through refund, repair, or replacement.

Additionally, all computer purchases at Costco are covered by the chain's 90-day satisfaction guarantee. If a computer you've purchased is not to your satisfaction, you have up to 90 days from the date of purchase or delivery to make a return. Bring it back to any Costco warehouse, and you'll get your money back in full, no questions asked.

