Can You Buy Computers Parts And Peripherals At Costco? (And Should You?)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've ever set foot in a Costco warehouse, it can feel like a microcosm of just about everything you could conceivably buy in bulk. Much like shopping at Walmart or Target, you can find pretty much anything you'd need for your daily life at Costco, whether in person or online, provided you have a membership. Of course, daily life necessities and major electronic purchases aren't quite the same thing. You might be able to get a month's supply of snacks in one box, but could you conceivably pick up everything you'd need to build a computer from scratch?
Unfortunately, despite having a fairly sizable electronics department, Costco does not stock individual computer parts. If you're looking to build your own rig from scratch, the chain has nothing to offer you. However, if you don't mind buying a prefab PC or Mac, Costco does have a decent selection of models on offer, including both simple work laptops and beefier gaming PCs. The prices these computers go for are roughly comparable to those offered by other major retailers like Best Buy, though shopping at Costco does bring benefits like extended warranties and a long, no-questions-asked return period.
Costco sells prefab computers, but not individual parts
If you were hoping to source all of the components necessary to build your own gaming PC from scratch, you'll have to go somewhere besides Costco. Costco does offer a wide array of electronics like televisions and kitchen appliances, but generally, it only deals in single, complete products. You won't be able to find things like graphics cards or RAM sticks, and the only storage options it offers are portable SSDs and microSD cards. Those portable SSDs, SanDisk Extremes to be specific, have been embroiled in multiple lawsuits and are best avoided.
However, if you're looking to buy a prefab computer or laptop rather than build your own, that's something Costco can accommodate. The chain offers various standalone, gaming-oriented desktop computers from major brands like CyberPowerPC, iBUYPOWER, and MSI, as well as laptops from brands like Lenovo, ASUS, and HP. If you're not specifically looking for a gaming rig, there are various simpler computers available from brands like Dell, HP, and LG, as well as MacBooks and Chromebooks.
As far as peripherals go, Costco has a fairly wide selection of basic-use and gaming monitors available, as well as a small spattering of soundbars. The only subset of peripherals where there's not much to see is interfacing, as there are only two keyboards on offer, only one of which comes with a mouse.
Prices are comparable to other stores, but come with Costco warranty and returns
So, if you want to buy a prefab PC, would it be in your best interest to do it at Costco? If you asked Reddit users, they'd say it would be more cost-effective to just build it yourself, but obviously, not everyone has the time or skills for that. If you absolutely have to go prefab, the consensus is that Costco is a decent option. Its prices are comparable to those offered at similar big-box retailers; for example, the CyberPowerPC gaming desktop goes for the same $999.99 price tag at both Costco and Best Buy.
Why would you buy it at Costco if you can just get it at Best Buy, though? The answer is that shopping at Costco comes with additional perks. For one thing, all Costco members receive extended warranties on all computer purchases, with the exception of touchscreen tablets. From the day you purchase a computer from a Costco wholesale warehouse or receive one from an online purchase, the manufacturer's warranty is extended by an additional two years. The only catch is that the precise way Costco fulfills this extended warranty is at its own discretion, whether it be through refund, repair, or replacement.
Additionally, all computer purchases at Costco are covered by the chain's 90-day satisfaction guarantee. If a computer you've purchased is not to your satisfaction, you have up to 90 days from the date of purchase or delivery to make a return. Bring it back to any Costco warehouse, and you'll get your money back in full, no questions asked.