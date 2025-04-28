The Popular Costco USB Drive You Should Avoid (And Alternatives You Can Try)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco can be a great place to buy electronics thanks to the membership warehouse club's frequent deals and generous return policy. The company also seems to have a knack for picking great products to stock, leading to a high degree of consumer confidence. But if you're looking to grab some USB drives, there's one product consistently carried by Costco that should inspire caution, as it could cause catastrophic data loss, costing you more than you bargained for.

The USB drive in question is the SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD. At just $130 for the 2-terabyte model, it seems like a fantastic bargain. SanDisk is a well-known brand for flash storage, and you'll commonly find drives of this storage size that cost significantly more money. Moreover, the Extreme Go brands itself as a ruggedized fortress for your data, with 3-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance. The carabiner loop incorporated into its shell emphasizes that this solid-state drive is built to last. However, buyers should be aware that SanDisk Extreme products have proven to be extremely unreliable, with a high rate of failure that has led to several lawsuits. Although this seems like a great deal in-store, you'll wish you'd bought nearly anything else if it ends up failing and taking your precious files along with it.

So, let's break down exactly which issues have cropped up with the SanDisk Extreme line of SSDs, including the back-and-forth drama that has unfolded from multiple class action lawsuits, and why these SSDs are still impossible to recommend. We'll also cover some much more reliable alternatives. Here's what you need to know.