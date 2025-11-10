13 Things iPads Can Do That Most People Don't Know About

The screen recording feature is built right into your iPad. It lets you create a video of your screen, capturing everything you tap, swipe, and do on your tablet. This is very helpful for recording your actions for someone or for videos on YouTube. It also records your voice if you enable the option, and I've seen people use it to record gameplay in Toca Boca or Roblox. However, you can also use it for work to show what you are doing or looking at.

Before you can start recording your screen, make sure the feature is added to your Control Center. That moves it into the list of controls included in your swipe-down menu, where you can tap the gray Record button to start recording. To record your voice, make sure to press the Microphone option before you start recording.

Keep an eye on video length because recordings save to your device storage. The longer the video, the more space it takes up, so make sure to edit it and do what you plan on using it for. Otherwise, you might use up your storage faster than intended.