Android's Guided Access Alternative: What It Is And How To Enable It

There seems to be no stopping the phenomenon that sees cell phones to access phonebooks and call somebody while they are stowed away in a pocket. Our all-important smartphones, trusty companions we carry around everywhere, just want to do things of their own accord at times.

Apple implemented the Guided Access feature in response. It's accessed from the Accessibility menu on an iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad, and then enabled with a triple press of the Home/Side button from within the app you wish to restrict the device to. From there, users can set their device to ignore taps on the touchscreen, movement (for motion-control purposes) and more. The goal is ensuring that their device, and they themselves, can focus on the single task at hand.

Those Android users who have trouble with snoops, inadvertent presses or multi-tasking will be glad to know that they also have access to a similar feature. Here's how Android's take on Guided Access works, and how you can set it up when needed. Android has always been a versatile system offering an ever-increasing range of handy features, and this is just another.