12 Common Habits That Are Ruining Your Car

The act of driving has become so engrained in the American experience that many mindlessly go about their commute without ever actively thinking about it. Driving a vehicle is actually an artform, matching mechanical precision and innovation with instinct and reflex. What isn't pushed silently to the background about the task of driving is the wide reaching slate of issues that drivers can encounter while seated behind the wheel. Noises, smells, and sights emanating from under the hood are obvious indications that something isn't working as it should. Oil issues can create a burning sensation in the propulsion system while brakes that are wearing out generate horrific screeching noises.

It's easy to identify and remedy these kinds of problems once they've presented themselves, but avoiding the worst of these before they become major issues for your vehicle is a better idea. Drivers exhibit some habits that actually produce extra strain on their vehicles' essential systems and parts. Driving too aggressively, ignoring warning lights, and driving while low on gasoline for too long are generally avoidable and can make for a much better driving experience on the whole. These and other common habits can be particularly damaging to your vehicle over the long term, but are usually simple to correct. Here are some avoidable habits that stopping can improve your car's health and limit the strain on your wallet simultaneously.