What You Should Know When Rotating Your Own Tires At Home

Most drivers and people who rely on cars to get to and from various destinations understand that these vehicles require a lot of routine maintenance to stay in tip-top condition. That maintenance applies to basically every part of your car, including the wheels and tires. Your vehicle's tires, in particular, require frequent attention, especially if you want to avoid replacing them prematurely. New tires can typically last for three to five years when cared for properly, and a big part of that lifespan depends on how often you rotate your tires.

Tire rotations involve moving the front tires to the rear axle and the rear tires to the front axle. The service is vital for maintaining your tires' condition, as the rubber can wear differently, depending on where on the vehicle the tires are installed. Typically, a tire rotation service also includes a balancing service. Tire balancing services involve mounting the wheel and tire on a machine, which spins the tire to identify vibrations and shakiness. A trained technician will then attach wheel weights, either with high-strength glue or clips, to the wheels to balance them out and prevent excess vibrations while driving.

While many people visit their local repair shop or tire and lube shop for rotation and balancing services, that's not always necessary. If you have access to a few tools, like some automotive jacks and sockets to remove the wheels, you can perform the rotation part of this procedure from your own driveway. However, there are some things you should know before you get started, which is exactly what we're going to cover together. Here's what you should know before rotating your tires at home.

