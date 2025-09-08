This Is What Happens When You Shift Your Car Into Reverse While Driving

Shifting a car into reverse while driving seems like one of the worst things you can do to your transmission. Therefore, new vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions come with interlocking reverse inhibitor systems that electronically disable the reverse gear when moving at a faster pace. If you do push the lever into reverse, the system is likely to prevent it, and potentially engage the reverse camera or even prompt a warning on the dashboard.

The least catastrophic scenario when shifting an older automatic transmission in reverse is stalling the engine. However, if you are particularly unlucky, doing so can also completely shatter the transmission. Moreover, stalling the engine can also cause other critical systems, such as the power brakes or power steering, to fail and thus put lives in danger. Ultimately, it's simply best not to give in to that idea while driving, as your car might not survive the lesson.