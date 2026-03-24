11 Useful Smartphone Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home

Phone accessories have gotten so plentiful and cheap these days we're spoiled for choice. In fact, they're so inexpensive that on some retailers you can find bulk sales of things like phone cases for sometimes pennies on the dollar per unit. And competition has to be fierce, when standout daily-use phone accessories really are releasing all the time. However, if you have a 3D printer, you have a huge leg up, as you can make virtually any phone accessory — within reason — that you could imagine.

3D printers open the floodgates of possibility further than ever before. You can try out designs on 3D printer file-sharing sites made by brilliant people around the globe who have come up to solutions to problems you might not have even known you had. That's what this list aims to address, as these 11 smartphone accessories can be printed right there at home. They're actually useful, too — not just more accessory junk for the landfill.