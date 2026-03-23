5 Tools & Gadgets DIYers Say Are A Waste Of Money

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When it comes to tools, it's surprisingly difficult to find a truly bad one. Most have their use, and some tools simply have more uses than others. A good cordless power drill is useful in an untold number of DIY and professional settings. Most rotary tools have so many attachment options that there are tons of niche use cases that they can fill. Even sub-$50 tools like flashlights and step ladders have nearly everyday usability. Every category has its duds, but they are few and far between.

However, there are some tools that are a flat waste of money. In this case, we're not referring to tools once performing fill a specific need once and then sit in a toolbox until the heat death of the universe. Those are useful, they're just niche. We're talking about tools that you would have been better off without or ones that try to compete with something that does the job better. Tool brands discontinue and revamp products all the time and whole brands go under if their tools aren't good enough. So, truly bad products usually don't stay on store shelves long.

With that said, there are a few that you can buy today, but we really don't recommend you do. In all cases, there are either better options or different tools you can buy that do the job better.