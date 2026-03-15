4 Ryobi Tools Buyers Say Are Surprisingly Useful

We've already covered the best-rated Ryobi tools available at Home Depot. However, since the list is made up of pretty popular Ryobi tools, there's a good chance you already have some of them in your collection, or they're products you were planning to buy anyway, like a pressure washer or a string trimmer. There are, however, many other Ryobi tools that don't get nearly as much rep, but when you do discover them, have such compelling reviews.

Beyond being affordable, most customers can't get over how surprisingly versatile they are. The question is, how do you even find them? There's the option to scroll through the entire catalog of Ryobi products on Home Depot, but that's over 1,000 products, last time we checked. And what even are the odds that a random pick would be something you actually need?

Most of the time, customers who find these tools often buy them, thinking they'll only use them once for a specific project. Soon enough, though, they find themselves reaching for them again and again, for things they'd never have thought to use them for in the first place. Now, we've done the scrolling for you, so here are the products we think you'll find useful.