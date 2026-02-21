These Are The 10 Most Popular Ryobi Tools, According To The Brand
Ryobi is a Japanese manufacturer of everything from cars to printers and, of course, power tools. The company got its start in the 1940s, making die-cast products in a modified soy sauce factory. It wasn't until the 1960s that the company started making the power tools it's known for today.
In the United States, Ryobi power tools and related products are manufactured and distributed by Techtronic Industries (TTI), under an agreement with Ryobi, beginning in 2000. TTI also owns Milwaukee, Hoover, Dirt Devil, and other popular brands. Ryobi holds a decent chunk of the power tools market share, nipping at the heels of other brands like Craftsman and DeWalt.
Sometimes, when you're window shopping for new tools, toys, or anything else, it's worth considering the wisdom of the crowd. If consumer choice is any indicator, Ryobi tools are a safe choice for your everyday power tool needs. If you're not even sure what you need, or if you need anything at all, the crowd can help with that, too. These are the 10 most popular Ryobi products (at least right now), according to the company's own ratings. The top 10 products can and will change as new products are released and consumer preferences evolve, but this is what Ryobi consumers are buying in February 2026.
USB Lithium 3-Port Charger and Power Source
If you're lucky, you'll get through the entire day without your phone, tools, and other electronic devices dying on you. For everyone else, a portable power source can make a huge difference. Ryobi's most popular tool is the USB Lithium 3-Port Charger and Power Source.
It's a portable two-in-one power source that can recharge your phone and tools at the same time. You can use a cable to charge your mobile phone and other small electronic devices, and to charge up to three rechargeable USB lithium batteries. It's compatible with a belt clip (sold separately), has a carabiner, and features a battery indicator light to let you know when the power source needs to be recharged.
It's designed for use with Ryobi's USB lithium batteries, which can power any of the tools and gadgets in Ryobi's USB Lithium System. Each 3Ah battery can power handheld drivers, work lights, powered pruning shears, glue guns, misting fans, and more. The batteries can be charged individually using a USB-C cable, but this power source can charge up to three of them at the same time, giving you up to 9Ah of portable power. User reviews call it a "game changer," saying it's an excellent portable power solution, and "super useful" for anyone who has at least a couple of Ryobi's lithium devices.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater
Cold fingers lose dexterity and become less responsive, so staying warm in a drafty garage or cold worksite can make a big difference in productivity, especially during the winter. Maybe that's why Ryobi's 18-Volt ONE+ HP Brushless Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater is so popular.
A forced air heater works by heating air with gas or electricity (in this case, it's propane gas) and then distributing that air with a blower fan. It's essentially the same technology in your home's furnace, except this blows warm air out into the environment instead of through your ductwork. It comes with a 15-foot hose and regulator to connect the heater to a propane tank and has an attached carrying handle for easier transportation.
It can run either on a ONE+ battery or plugged in with an extension cord. A temperature control dial on the outside lets you set the heater output between 75,000 and 125,000 BTUs (British Thermal Unit, the amount of energy needed to raise the temperature of a pound of water by one degree), so you can heat an area up to 3,125 square feet. You can keep the heater running for nearly three hours with a 4Ah battery and over eight hours with a 12Ah battery, provided you've got enough propane.
40V Battery Topper Light
It's difficult to get anything done if you can't see, but construction jobs, home renovations, and other hands-on projects often require working in poor lighting. That's where work lights come in. This 40-Volt Battery Topper Light is powered by Ryobi's 40-volt batteries. It clicks right on top of the battery and provides between 100 and 1,000 lumens of light.
Using a fully charged 40-volt 12Ah battery, this light can run for up to 11 days in ultra-low mode (100 lumens). With the same battery, it can operate on low (300 lumens) for roughly 5.6 days, on medium (600 lumens) for 2.9 days, and on high (1,000 lumens) for 1.9 days. If you're using a battery with a smaller capacity, your runtime will be affected.
The light has a customizable head that can be oriented in nearly any direction, pivoting up and down 120 degrees and rotating 300 degrees side to side. It has an attached metal hook so you can hang the light onto wooden studs and other anchor points and it has a USB-C port for charging your phone and other small electronics. It basically turns your Ryobi 40-volt battery into a portable battery bank with an attached spotlight.
18V ONE+ 3-Tool Light Combo
Keeping the lights on is an important part of keeping any project or worksite running smoothly. The Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ 3-Tool Light Combo is an all-in-one lighting solution powered by Ryobi's 18-volt ONE+ batteries. The lighting combo includes one 18-volt ONE+ Hybrid LED Panel Light, one 18-volt ONE+ LED Spotlight, and one 18-volt ONE+ Flexible LED Clamp Light.
The panel light is compatible with a tripod and has three LED panels. The middle panel pivots 150 degrees, and the side panels rotate 360 degrees so you can direct light exactly where you need it. There are low, medium, and high settings and it's capable of delivering up to 3,000 lumens. The panel light is also capable of getting power from an extension cord if you need a more permanent lighting solution.
The spotlight has low, medium, and high settings and puts out 3,000 lumens in a 650-yard beam. It also has a hanging loop for hands-free lighting. Lastly, the clamp light emits up to 400 lumens, can be set to high or low, and it can be oriented in pretty much any direction thanks to its 16-inch flexible neck. The light also rotates at the base and features a clamp that can grip objects up to 1.75 inches thick.
80V 1000W Power Source
Between power tools, mobile phones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices, sometimes you need a way to take power with you on the go. A pocket-sized portable battery bank is good for phones and other small devices, but if you need to charge your power tools and other heavy-duty devices you'll need a more robust power source.
The 80-Volt, 1,000-Watt Power Source connects to Ryobi's 80-volt batteries, transforming them into a mobile power solution. It delivers 1,800 watts of starting power and 1,000 watts of running power, enough to power large devices like televisions and refrigerators. The power station has two 120-volt AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port so you can plug in your large devices and power your smartphone and other small devices at the same time.
It serves as a portable power source but can also be used as emergency power during a power outage. Using a 10Ah battery, this power station can charge your phone more than 60 times or power your refrigerator for 12 hours. The power station can also connect to the Ryobi 80-volt Riding Lawn Tractor and utilize the power from all three of its 80V batteries, tripling your runtime.
40V 15-Inch Attachment Capable String Trimmer Kit
If you need a grass trimmer for cleaning up the edges of your yard, you could get a basic weed eater, or you could spring for one of Ryobi's most popular products, the 40-Volt 15-Inch Attachment Capable String Trimmer Kit.
It's a string trimmer much like your conventional gas-powered weed eaters, except it's powered by Ryobi's 40-volt batteries. You can get about an hour of runtime from a 40-volt 4Ah battery and if you have a bigger yard, you can get longer runtime out of a battery with greater capacity. It features a variable speed trigger and a quick-change coupler so you can attach and detach the string trimmer from the power head with ease.
The string trimmer comes in a kit with a 40-volt power head, a straight shaft trimmer attachment, one 40-volt 4Ah battery, and a 40-volt battery charger. The handle is compatible with Ryobi's Expand-It line of products. You can detach the string trimmer and replace it with an eight-inch cultivator, eight-inch edger, sweeper, pole saw, snow thrower, and more.
18V ONE+ 3/8 Inch Drill Kit
A power drill is a common part of your basic tool collection. Once you've selected a hammer, a tape measure, and a collection of drivers and wrenches, a drill is usually the first power tool most people add to their collection. There are low-power drills for everyday at-home use and more robust power drills capable of drilling hundreds of holes into concrete with relative ease.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ ⅜ Inch Drill is on the lower end of the power drill spectrum. It's an affordable option with relatively low power. It's probably not the drill professionals are likely to reach for before heading to the construction site, but it's a popular choice for day-to-day drilling at home.
It's a fairly basic drill with a ⅜ inch keyless chuck. It gets up to 600 RPMs, which isn't the most powerful, but is enough to drill through drywall and wooden studs to hang a picture or mount a TV. It's lightweight at just 2.8 pounds, so you can hold it overhead without fatigue. It has a built-in LED light for illuminating your workspace and a variable speed trigger. It comes in a kit with one 18-volt ONE+ 1.5Ah lithium battery and an 18-volt ONE+ battery charger.
40V 550 CFM Blower Kit
Ideally, a power tool should take a difficult or tedious manual job and turn it into an easier and faster task through the introduction of mechanical help. The leaf blower is a perfect example of this relationship. When autumn comes and the leaves change colors and fall, people often need a way to clear their yard of leaves and debris. You could do it the old fashioned way with a rake and a little elbow grease or you can do it with a battery powered blower.
Ryobi's 40-Volt 550 CFM Blower moves as much as 550 cubic feet of air per minute and can generate wind speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. It's more powerful than a 25cc gas powered leaf blower, according to Ryobi. On high, you'll get about 15 minutes of runtime with a 4Ah battery and 31 minutes with 8Ah battery. On low, that same 8Ah battery could last you up to 158 minutes. The smaller 4Ah battery more commonly paired with the blower can still get 75 minutes on low, more than enough time to clean up your average yard.
The blower comes in a kit with a 4Ah battery and a 40-Volt battery charger. Users describe it as a good value for the money and say it has plenty of power to handle regular yard cleanup.
18V ONE+ 1800-Watt Power Station Kit
Ryobi customers love a portable power station, and the 18-Volt ONE+ 1800-Watt Power Station is no exception. It's built on the foundation of Ryobi's 18-volt ONE+ battery platform, so it's broadly compatible with your other Ryobi tools.
This power station uses Ryobi's 18-Volt ONE+ batteries to deliver enough power to keep your refrigerator, televisions, and other electronics, both large and small, running for hours. You can also pull individual batteries to power your tools while you're out in the field. It comes in a kit with four 18V ONE+ 6Ah lithium high-performance batteries and a charging adapter.
It only comes with four batteries but it's capable of holding up to eight 18-volt ONE+ batteries at a time and the higher their capacity, the more you'll be able to power. The station delivers 3,000 starting watts and 1,800 running watts, enough energy to power energy-hungry devices. With the four included 6Ah batteries you could charge your phone more than 45 times or run a refrigerator for up to four hours. With eight 12Ah batteries, you could power a refrigerator for up to 28 hours. You can monitor the power station with the Ryobi GenControl app, and when you get home for the day, you can recharge your 18V ONE+ batteries with the included charging adapter.
Tripower Tripod LED Light
If you're serious about lighting, this is arguably the best option that Ryobi has to offer. The TriPower Tripod LED Light delivers 3,800 lumens, making it the brightest Ryobi light to date, according to the company. The TriPower part of the name refers to the light's ability to be powered in three different ways. It's compatible with any 18-volt ONE+ battery, and Ryobi 40-volt battery, or an extension cord and a wall outlet.
It has four brightness modes (high, medium, low, and single-panel) and you can get over 25 hours of lighting on single-panel mode using a 40V 6Ah battery. The light is mounted to a telescoping tripod stand, which extends up to seven feet into the air. The light can also be disconnected and placed wherever you look using the attached metal hook.
Using a 40V 12Ah battery you can get 13.5 hours on high. By contrast, an 18-volt 12Ah battery will run for about 7.5 hours on high with a full charge. The light's head pivots 135 degrees, and the adjustable panels let you shine light in 360 degrees. The stand is compatible with other Ryobi ONE+ products like fans or speakers and it collapses down into a compact package for transportation and storage when not in use.