Every Ryobi Cordless Drill You Can Buy Today, Ranked By Price
Ryobi has been around for nearly a century and has made a name for itself by offering functional power tools at reasonable prices. It began in a rebuilt soy sauce warehouse making die-cast products. Early on, most of the company's offerings were metal automotive parts, and it wasn't until 1968 that Ryobi entered the power tool market.
The company launched the Ryobi 18V ONE+ system in 1996, and it remains the platform for Ryobi's cordless power tools. Today, Ryobi is one of the leading power tool brands, offering more than 300 products, all of which are compatible with the ONE+ batteries and chargers.
At the time of writing, Ryobi has 11 drills on offer. If you already own Ryobi's 18V ONE+ batteries and a charger, you can buy many of the company's drills as tool-only options. For everyone else, most of the drills can be purchased in a kit with a charger and one or two batteries. We've examined all of Ryobi's currently available drills and organized them in ascending order based on the lowest available price. Whether you're a drilling novice or a DIY expert (check out our list of Ryobi tools every DIYer will want), Ryobi probably has a cordless power drill for you.
18V ONE+ 3/8-inch Drill
Ryobi's most affordable cordless power drill is the ONE+ 3/8-inch Drill (model number PCL201). It ramps up to 600 RPMs and features a variable-speed trigger, so you can control the rate of spin while drilling. The drill is lightweight, weighing in at just 2.8 pounds, so you can hold it overhead for longer without getting fatigued, and it features a built-in LED flashlight for working in low-lighting conditions.
The drill kit retails for $49.97 and includes the aforementioned power drill, a single rechargeable 1.5Ah lithium battery, and a charger. As is the case with all of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ tools, the batteries and charger are interchangeable.
In spite of its low price tag, users are largely complimentary, noting the drill's ability to drill through tough materials and its long-lasting battery. Whether you're looking for your first power drill or you're rounding out your power tool collection, this is a functional, low-cost option.
18V ONE+ 1/2-inch Drill/Driver
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 1/2-inch Drill/Driver (model number PCL206) comes in three varieties. You can buy the tool only, in a kit with a charger and a single battery, or in a kit with a charger and two batteries. By itself, the drill retails for $64, offering considerably more power than the 3/8-inch drill for just a few dollars more.
The charger-and-single-battery kit retails for $79, and the two-battery kit comes in at $99. However, at the time of writing, the single-battery kit is on sale for $59, making it the most affordable option, even cheaper than buying the tool on its own.
The 1/2-inch drill and driver has a two-speed gearbox, allowing you to customize the amount of power and torque you deliver. On the lower setting, the drill gets up to 450 RPMs, while the higher setting ratchets up the output to 1,750 RPMs and up to 515 inch-pounds of torque. You can also customize the depth of the drill bit or fastener, and a built-in LED flashlight keeps things illuminated while you work. It weighs just 2.65 pounds, and users note the drill's battery life, power, and balance as their favorite features. Check out our explanation of how to safely store Ryobi batteries.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver
Just because a drill is more expensive doesn't mean it's more powerful. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver (model number PSBDD02) trades a little bit of power for a more compact design. It has a variable motor with two speed settings. At the lowest setting, it reaches up to 450 RPMs, while the higher setting tops out at 1,700 RPMs. At its most powerful, it delivers 450 inch-pounds of torque. That's 50 RPMs slower and 65 fewer inch-pounds of torque than the cheaper 18V ONE+ 1/2-inch drill/driver.
In exchange for that loss of power, this drill has a more compact and lightweight body, measuring just 6.1 inches long and weighing 2.1 pounds. In fact, this is the most compact and lightweight offering in Ryobi's slate. While it isn't quite as powerful as some of its peers, this drill is easier to hold overhead or use in cramped spaces.
You can buy this drill on its own or with a charger and batteries. On its own, the drill retails for $96.86. Somewhat unexpectedly, it's more affordable in a kit with a charger and battery. Normally, that kit retails for $79, but it's currently on sale for $69. You can also get it with a charger and two batteries for $139.
18V ONE+ Right Angle Drill
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Right Angle Drill (model number P241) retails for $79. There are no kit options, so you're only getting the tool, and you'll have to buy the battery and charger separately if you don't already have them.
Unlike a conventional power drill with its L-shaped design, a right angle drill gives your drill a snub nose to dramatically reduce its profile. The upshot is that right angle drills can squeeze into spaces a regular drill won't fit, making them useful for drilling and fastening in tight spaces. A right angle drill is particularly useful if you're framing a house or another large construction project and frequently need to drill or drive fasteners between tightly spaced wooden studs.
Ryobi's right angle drill is compact, but it still makes room for features. There's a built-in LED flashlight, a magnetic screw-holding plate on the base, and a bit storage compartment. It also comes with a double-ended drill bit to get you started.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 3/8-inch Right Angle Drill
If you're building a deck, framing a basement, or working in tight spaces, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 3/8-inch Right Angle Drill (model number PSBRA02) helps you squeeze into areas a normal drill can't go. While your average power drill has a 10- or 11-inch snout, this right angle drill boasts a length of just 3.6 inches. With such a low profile, you can work in tight areas and utilize longer hardware or drill bits.
The two-speed motor has a lower setting of up to 450 RPMs and an upper setting that goes up to 1,700 RPMs. It's considerably faster than the 1,100 RPMs of Ryobi's other right angle drill and provides up to 350 inch-pounds of torque. On its own, the drill retails for $119. The kit option, which includes a charger and battery, runs for $159 but is currently on sale for $75.97.
ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill
A hammer drill isn't necessarily useful if you're working with wood, but it's worth exploring if you frequently work with stone, concrete, masonry, and other hard materials. When drilling through hard materials, it takes extra work to make progress. The drill does some of the work, but you also have to put your back into it. A hammer drill reduces the amount of effort it takes to move the bit forward.
As the name suggests, when you use a hammer drill, it's as if the drill is also hammering the bit forward as it drills. The upshot is that it punches through hard materials more easily than a conventional drill, thanks to its 28,000 blows per minute (BPM). Ryobi's ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill (model number PCL220) has a two-speed motor with a slower 450 RPM setting and a faster 1,750 RPM setting. It offers up to 515 inch-pounds of torque, which you can adjust with the 24-position clutch, and has a built-in LED flashlight. On its own, the drill retails for $79, or you can get it with a charger and battery for $129.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill
The 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill (model number PSBHM02) is the most compact and lightweight hammer drill in Ryobi's stable, at just 6.1 inches long and 2.3 pounds. It features a two-speed motor with a lower setting of up to 450 RPMs and a higher setting of up to 1,700 RPMs. It's a solid everyday drill that made our list of 16 Ryobi tools even renters should own.
The drill generates up to 450 inch-pounds of torque, which can be adjusted with the 24-position clutch. There's also a hammer mode, which helps to drive drill bits or fasteners when working with concrete, brick, stone, and other hard materials. Ryobi's compact hammer drill delivers more than 27,200 BPM to keep the drill moving forward, and it has a built-in LED flashlight for working in poorly lit spaces. You can buy the drill by itself for $102.99 or in a kit with a ONE+ charger and battery for $159.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill (model number PBLHM101B) features an extra handle on the side, so you know it means business. The auxiliary handle helps you apply more pressure and maintain a better grip while drilling.
The company claims that this drill is up to 29% faster at drilling through concrete and masonry when it's in hammer mode. In hammer mode, the drill delivers forward force to help drive a drill bit or fastener forward. At full strength, it provides up to 31,000 BPM and up to 750 inch-pounds of torque.
The 24-position clutch lets you adjust the torque and set the drill to hammer mode. The two-speed motor lets you rev up to 2,100 RPMs or slow things down with a gentler mode topping out at 500 RPMs. It's one of the most powerful drills in Ryobi's lineup, and you can get it for $129 on its own or in a kit with a charger and battery for $179.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 5/8-inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 5/8-inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer (model number PSBRH01) is a multipurpose power tool. It can serve as either a drill or a rotary hammer, so you can deliver extra power when you need it. A built-in LED flashlight also helps when working in poor lighting conditions.
A rotary hammer is similar to a hammer drill in that they both apply forward force to help drive a drill bit through hard materials. They differ in how they apply force and in how much force they apply. A hammer drill uses rapid action to provide a series of comparatively small taps. A rotary hammer, by contrast, delivers more powerful blows and can drill larger holes through concrete, stone, and masonry.
This tool delivers up to 1,250 RPMs and up to 6,200 BPM when hammering. This version is compact and lightweight, measuring just 11.4 inches long and weighing 43% less than its full-sized counterpart. On its own, this tool retails for $134.10. The kit, which includes a charger and battery, usually retails for $179.16 but is currently on sale for $139, making it just a few dollars more than the tool on its own.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver
The 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver (model number PBLDD02) is billed as the most powerful drill in the Ryobi lineup. According to company materials, it has up to 65% more torque and drills up to 45% faster. Speaking of speed and torque, you can adjust the speed with the drill's two-speed motor and adjust the torque with the 24-position clutch.
On the lower setting, the drill gets up to 700 RPMs, and it can reach up to 2,150 RPMs on the higher setting. At top strength, it generates up to 850 inch-pounds of torque, so you can drill into or fasten a wide range of materials. A built-in LED flashlight illuminates dark spaces so you can see what you're drilling.
Even if you already have ONE+ batteries and a charger for your other Ryobi power tools, this model is only sold as part of a kit, which includes a battery and charger for $169.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 1-inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer
If you need maximum functionality and size isn't a consideration, the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 1-inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer (model number P223) is perhaps the best Ryobi has to offer. It has three modes of operation: drilling, hammer drilling, and hammer modes.
It has integrated anti-vibration technology, which reduces vibrations by up to 47%. A built-in LED flashlight helps illuminate your workspace, and an auxiliary handle provides a more secure grip. It also features a depth guide attached to the side for greater control when drilling or driving fasteners.
When drilling, this rotary hammer achieves up to 1,380 RPMs. When hammer drilling or in hammer mode, it delivers up to 5,000 BPM. You can buy the tool on its own for $199 or in a kit with a charger and battery for $249. It's the most expensive drill in Ryobi's lineup, but it provides flexible functionality, power, and compatibility with the ONE+ platform in exchange. If you're looking to expand your Ryobi tool collection, check out these new Ryobi products coming out in 2026.