16 Ryobi Tools Even Renters Should Own
Renters sit in a unique position when it comes to spending on housing needs. A renter doesn't have to maintain the property they live in beyond a standard level of cleaning and care. Moreover, if something does break in the home, they can call upon their landlord to initiate repairs or a replacement. Lifting the responsibility of maintaining the home in this way also reduces the volume of tools a renter might realistically need. As a renter, you're not typically going to be installing new lighting sconces or ripping out baseboards to make way for an update.
But there are plenty of gadgets and gear that can make a renter's life easier. Some of these come in the form of the usual suspects: For example, a lightweight cordless drill that's perfect for everyday tasks, is often going to get you pretty far. In this realm of the tool world, renters can often rely heavily on brands like Ryobi, the Japanese toolmaker with budget-friendly options that represent a balance between build quality and features. While Ryobi offers some more obscure tool offerings, these more common tools provide a healthy dose of coverage for a range of jobs that renters often face.
USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit is a lightweight and light duty installation tool. It fits right at home in the tool collection of a renter, whether that's a small, essentials-only toolbox or something a bit more substantial. The tool is part of Ryobi's newer USB Lithium range, meaning it's smaller than the standard fare and operates on battery packs that recharge via a USB-C cable (included in all the kit bundles of the USB Lithium tools). The screwdriver features a 4.6 star average rating across 1,251 user reviews and retails for just under $30.
The tool offers on-board storage for a pair of 1-inch bits and functions with a pivoting head to provide expanded access to tight work areas. This solution delivers 200 RPM max speeds and holds bits with a ¼-inch hex collet. The tool isn't powerful, but its got enough oomph to handle basic construction needs and repair tasks across an apartment or rented home.
USB Lithium LED Compact Area Light Kit
The USB Lithium LED Compact Area Light Kit is a small illumination device that produces 300 lumens of brightness with a runtime of up to 52 hours. It's not going to perform expansive lighting tasks across a workshop or on a jobsite, but its lengthy brightness capabilities make the tool a solid choice for renters who require a backup during power outages. It's one of many Ryobi products that are likely to be indispensable in an emergency, and it's an excellent basic illumination device to support typical upkeep tasks in dark environments.
This can be a great solution when cleaning out the backs of cupboards or handling a sink clog in the dark recesses underneath your countertops. The tool features a hook and carabiner system that makes it compatible with Ryobi's LINK wall storage setup. This means it can be added to a larger tool organization solution, or hung up in a closet or cupboard for consistent illumination when digging around for something. It has received 57 reviews with a 4.9 star average rating and retails at under $30.
18V ONE+ Stick Vacuum Kit
A small, cordless vacuum that doesn't skimp on power is a renter's best friend. The 18V ONE+ Stick Vacuum Kit runs on the same 18 volt batteries that the rest of your Ryobi tools will be powered by. This means that there's no need to add in additional power solutions to charge batteries for a different vacuum brand. The tool is versatile and portable. The vacuum is equally capable of cleaning out cobwebs around the ceiling or reaching under tables and couches along the ground.
It offers a cyclonic filtration system with an easy to empty dust cup as well as adjustable high and low power modes. The tool features a removable extension wand as well as a dust brush and crevice tool that can be attached for specialized cleaning requirements. The vacuum features a 4.5 star average rating across 449 reviews from buyers. The kit retails at $169, which includes a battery and charger. You can also buy the tool by itself for just $99.
18V ONE+ High Pressure Digital Inflator Kit
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ High Pressure Digital Inflator Kit offers up to 160 PSI with an automatic shut-off function. The tool is available as a kit or without the battery and charger (for $25 versus the $65 price tag for the full getup). It's a small scale solution, even as it operates on the brand's flagship 18V platform. The tool can handle all manner of inflation needs from tires on cars and bikes to air mattresses and pool gear.
The inflator is a good choice for party preparations, emergency repairs, and everything in between. It runs with a 24-inch hose and can handle its inflation tasks with hands-free use. The digital pressure gauge helps maintain the exact needs of your task. The inflator includes onboard storage for the accessories and adaptors included with the tool. It features a 4.8 star average rating from 248 buyer reviews.
USB Lithium 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit
The ratchet is a mainstay of lots of large mechanics' tool sets. They deliver forceful turning power to handle all sorts of heavier fasteners. Ratchet tools don't have to be high powered affairs, though. The USB Lithium 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit features as one of the brand's smaller options that can easily deliver nuanced power to smaller fasteners or ramp up the pressure for higher demands. Ryobi's ratchet, which made it near the top of our list of major cordless ratchet wrench brands, provides up to 10 ft.-lbs. of torque under electric power or manual tightening capabilities ranging up to 50 ft.-lbs.
The ratchet offers a maximum turning speed of 220 RPM, and operates with a variable speed trigger. It's compact, offering quality access into tight spaces and delivers just the right coverage and small stature for a renter looking to add a maintenance tool that can perform numerous jobs without weighing down a minimal tool collection. The price tag certainly helps, too, at $50. The tool has received 231 reviews from users with a 4.7 star average rating.
18V ONE+ ¼-Inch Hex Screwdriver Kit
Electric screwdrivers come in a few different formats. Some, like the USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit we mentioned already, are exceedingly small and therefore act solely as a basic installation tool. Others, like the 18V ONE+ ¼-Inch Hex Screwdriver Kit, provide a little more power in a slightly larger footprint. However, the tool still weighs just 2.5 pounds while delivering up to 600 RPM for quick installation and assembly needs. It operates on Ryobi's 18 volt battery system and features an onboard LED light to help support tasks even in difficult working conditions or near the back of a piece of furniture you're building.
The tool is underpinned by a variable speed trigger and features a comfortable, ergonomic design that makes working with the tool simple and rewarding. It operates with a ¼-inch hex collet for fast bit changes and costs $50. 155 reviewers have given this tool a 4.9 star average rating.
USB Lithium 4-in-1 Craft Stapler/Nailer Kit
The USB Lithium 4-in-1 Craft Stapler/Nailer Kit is a crafting tool that can make a big impact for renters looking to personalize their space. Staplers and small gauge nails often fall within the realm of reasonable when it comes to making alterations in a home that you don't own. An electric stapler makes the task a bit easier than the standard hand powered model, and 85 reviewers combine to give this $70 tool a 4.6 star average rating, indicating that it's a quality choice in this regard.
The stapler can handle both light and heavy duty staples between 1/4-inch and 9/16-inch dimensions. It can also drive 5/8-inch brad nails and round crown staples between 3/8 and 9/16-inch sizes. The solution runs on Ryobi's small scale USB Lithium platform making it a lightweight tool that's easy to maneuver while repairing upholstery, installing temporary decorations, and even adding insulation or performing basic gardening tasks in the backyard or on the patio.
18V ONE+ ½-Inch Hammer Drill Kit
Installation drivers and other small drilling tools are great for renters and others with limited storage space. But there's another tool that really can't be ignored by anyone who wants to tackle limited to moderate repair and installation tasks. A tool like the 18V ONE+ ¼-Inch Hex Screwdriver Kit mentioned above offers plenty of power, but if you need even more oomph, we recommend you consider the 18V ONE+ ½-Inch Hammer Drill Kit. The tool features a hammer action that delivers up to 28,000 blows per minute (BPM), more than capable of driving fasteners into dense material or drilling through hard surfaces like concrete.
The drill operates with a 24-position clutch and two speed settings. It also introduces a separate hammer function so that clutch changes are still possible while the impact action is engaged. The tool's torque output ranges up to 515 in.-lbs.; that's not going to blow you away, but it's more than enough power to handle routine maintenance. 129 buyers have given their feedback on the drill, offering up a 4.9 star average rating in the process.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless Hedge Trimmer
Plenty of renters live in homes that feature outdoor space. Regardless the type of home you're renting, if you have plant life growing around your household, a tool like the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Hedge Trimmer can be a great addition to your utility closet, shed, or garage. This hedge trimmer offers more power than an equivalent 20cc gas model and provides 25 minutes of runtime on one of Ryobi's smaller, 2Ah 18V battery packs.
The tool features hardened steel blades and a wraparound front handle that allows for various gripping needs. It features a debris remover to clear away clippings as you cut and delivers a ¾-inch cut capacity that's more than capable of handling even dense shrubs and bushes. This $140 trimmer has been reviewed by 79 Ryobi buyers and sports a 4.8 star average rating, marking it as one of Ryobi's top performers in the outdoor power tool arena.
USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit
Keeping cool in the hot summer is a consistent challenge that many renters face. Those living in southern climates or the dense concrete jungle of a busy city will often face off against this environmental adversary on a yearly basis. Even with air conditioning and other modern amenities, those working from home or students confined to their desks need the help of additional cooling equipment on a frequent basis. The USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit is a tool with 966 buyer reviews and a 4.9 star average rating. It retails for $30, making it an inexpensive addition that can make an immediate difference in managing your workspace or another part of the home like a busy kitchen during meal prep time.
The fan utilizes an adjustable head to position the airflow exactly where you need it and a clamping base that makes it infinitely mobile for use. The fan offers over 7 hours of runtime, making it a unit that can essentially produce all-day cooling.
18V ONE+ Compact Glue Gun
A glue gun is a tool that provides extreme versatility in managing daily maintenance needs. It's also a crafting juggernaut, coming in clutch when working on art projects with your children or personalizing decorations and more. The 18V ONE+ Compact Glue Gun is a small tool with plenty of power. The tool can work through over 100 mini glue sticks on one charge with a 4Ah battery. It features a precision tip that's well suited to performing upholstery repairs, as well as tackling crafting tasks and hobby needs.
The glue gun features a drip tray base that the tool itself sits into when not in use. It can reach its maximum temperature of 365 degrees Fahrenheit in as little as three minutes. 636 buyers give the tool a 4.7 star average rating. This is a tool that's easy to store away in a drawer or cabinet, pulling it out when a new repair or design need comes up. At just $35, it's decently priced, too.
18V ONE+ 1 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit
The 18V ONE+ 1 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit is something of a shop vac. It's perhaps not a tool that many renters might have considered on their own, but one that can absolutely deliver plenty of important functionality to a living space. The tool is compact, allowing it to be stored easily in the corner of a closet or even under the sink, and it delivers powerful suction without missing a beat.
This is another one of Ryobi's tools that is compatible with the LINK wall storage solution, making it possible to hang the unit on the wall if you have the space and interest in building a customized organizational setup. A vacuum that can handle both wet and dry messes is a powerful ally when handling any kind of cleaning need. This tool features a 5-foot hose and is compatible with HEPA filters for an even more robust clean. It has received a 4.8 star average rating with 195 reviews from owners. The kit is available for $160 and includes a battery and charger; the tool by itself is $50.
18V ONE+ 6-Inch Buffer
The 18V ONE+ 6-Inch Buffer is a quality car cleaning accessory tool. The solution retails for $40, making it an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle gleaming. The buffer delivers 4,000 RPM spinning speeds with a single speed setting for streamlined cleaning capability. 74 reviewers have given their feedback on the unit, with a 4.8 star average rating as a result. The tool comes with both an application bonnet and buffing/polishing bonnet for coverage of both stages of the waxing or polishing process.
This is a small tool, making it one that could conceivably stay in the trunk of your car when not in use. This allows renters to make the most of self service car washes or a communal garden hose at their apartment building. Ryobi's buffer tool takes the hard work out of waxing, allowing you to rapidly apply and perfect your vehicle's shine.
USB Lithium Bike and Ball Pump Kit
Ryobi's USB Lithium Bike and Ball Pump Kit is a solid piece of equipment to have on hand for anyone engaging in outdoor pursuits. From beach balls and volleyballs quickly inflated at the beach to bike tires that need topping off before a ride, this tool smashes the standard bike pump down into a miniature size. It's easily transported wherever you might call upon its airflow capabilities, which can deliver up to 100 PSI. The result is a powerful tool that takes up very little room in a gym bag or beach setup, all for just $30.
It features a digital pressure gauge to lock in just the right amount of air pressure in your accessories. There's also an onboard LED light on the tool and it operates with the help of a 6-inch air hose. The tool comes with a pin for balls and other inflation needs, too. 420 reviewers have given it a 4.7 star average rating.
USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit is a compact cleaning tool featuring two speed settings with a maximum spin rate of 300 RPM. It features a 2-inch medium bristle brush that's versatile and can handle outdoor scrubbing needs as well as tough corners and cracks inside the house. The tool is rated for an IPX7 resistance to water, allowing it to be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for as long as half an hour. It can therefore be used to clean bathtubs and even pool surfaces or hot tubs without having to drain them.
The scrubber is lightweight for easy use around the house and features an ergonomic grip for easy use in a range of settings. This also makes it comfortable to use for an extended period of time, perhaps as a key solution in a deep clean before moving out of a rented home, for instance. 433 buyers give this $50 tool a 4.7 star average rating.
18V ONE+ HP SwiftClean Mid-Size Spot and Carpet Cleaner
The 18V ONE+ HP SwiftClean Mid-Size Spot and Carpet Cleaner is a compact spot cleaning solution that can be a major life saver for renters hoping to get back their security deposit. Stains and other similar damages can eat away at this cash reserve, especially for those working with nitpicky landlords. This tool has been reviewed by 49 Ryobi buyers and sports a 4.8 star average rating. It also features an intuitive hose cleaning design that keeps the tool in good working order.
The unit's SwiftClean technology makes it adept at lifting dirt, grime, and other hard stains that other cleaners can't eliminate. It comes with accessories like a crevice tool and brush insert for expanded use across many parts of the home. It's a compact tool that can live under the sink or in a utility closet with ease, too. However, it is a bit pricey — at $169 for the tool itself or $214 with an included 4Ah battery and charger, it's the most expensive tool on this list.
Methodology
All of these tools focus on repair and maintenance tasks rather than building or renovations. They have all been reviewed by at least 50 buyers (except the spot cleaner with 49) and have a 4 star rating or better. They provide tool utility in key areas that renters often require. They'll help support repair tasks and personalization efforts without getting too deep into the "renovation" world.