3 Discontinued Tool Brands You've Probably Already Forgotten About

With so many tool brands on the market, it can be very tough to keep up with everything. If you've been buying tools for a long time, you might've noticed some brands no longer exist. Nowadays, we have plenty of household names, but what about the ones that aren't around anymore? Companies come and go all the time, and sometimes, they get purchased and go through a name change. Being bought could mean the brand gets rolled into another, or it could mean their factories are closed completely. Sometimes, it's a combination of both.

Many names you may have grown up recognizing have gone belly up, including giant retail chains like Sears. Even specific tools from brands that are still around don't exist anymore, like Ryobi's line of 24V products. Products have been phased out over time, and a lot of it has happened before your eyes. If you look around in your collection, you might notice these three discontinued tool brands you've probably already forgotten about.