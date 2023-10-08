3 Discontinued Tool Brands You've Probably Already Forgotten About
With so many tool brands on the market, it can be very tough to keep up with everything. If you've been buying tools for a long time, you might've noticed some brands no longer exist. Nowadays, we have plenty of household names, but what about the ones that aren't around anymore? Companies come and go all the time, and sometimes, they get purchased and go through a name change. Being bought could mean the brand gets rolled into another, or it could mean their factories are closed completely. Sometimes, it's a combination of both.
Many names you may have grown up recognizing have gone belly up, including giant retail chains like Sears. Even specific tools from brands that are still around don't exist anymore, like Ryobi's line of 24V products. Products have been phased out over time, and a lot of it has happened before your eyes. If you look around in your collection, you might notice these three discontinued tool brands you've probably already forgotten about.
Western Forge
Western Forge, once the United States' largest producer of screwdrivers, closed its doors in 2020. Their tools were sold at Sears through much of the company's lifespan. In 2017, Western Forge and Sears didn't renew their contract, which led to a lawsuit. When Western Forge laid off all its employees in 2020, the parent company Ideal Industries cited the ending of the Sears contract as a major reason.
After 54 years in business, there's a decent chance you have a good amount of their tools, especially screwdrivers, in your arsenal. These are indicated by the small "WF" letters on the handle. With the company no longer being around, it doesn't mean your tools will suddenly become obsolete overnight. However, it does mean you'll have a tough time getting anything fixed or replaced without having to jump ship to another brand. Your screwdrivers should still last quite a while, so it's nothing to worry about just yet.
Waterloo Industries
If you're somebody who has a lot of tools to store, you've probably looked around for a tool storage cabinet. Something crafted by Waterloo Industries might've come up on your radar, and there's even a chance you could have a cabinet sitting in your garage. While not exactly going out of business, Waterloo was acquired by The Stanley Black & Decker Corporation in 2017. Going to the company website now redirects you to either DeWalt, Craftsman, or Stanley if you're looking for a storage cabinet.
The Waterloo name was kept around for a few years, but the final location shut down in 2019. The Waterloo brand can still be found if you're searching around for it, but it's getting rarer and rarer as the days go on. Your best bet now is to buy something from the three brands the site redirects you to or check the third-party market if you have your sights set on a Waterloo chest.
Armstrong Tools
Armstrong Tools was a company that dated all the way back to the late 1800s, but even that wasn't enough to save the company from going under. The company changed hands a few times over the years. In 1994, it was purchased by the Danaher Corporation. In 2017, Armstrong Tools, now under the umbrella of APEX Tool Group, announced that production was being halted. Both Armstrong and Allen, another tool brand, were set to end production by March of that year.
The Armstrong Tools brand was known for its vast selection of hand tools, and since it dates all the way back to 1890, you've probably come across a tool or two in your lifetime. Even if you haven't owned one, your parents or grandparents may have had a few in their collection. The tools will continue to work just fine if you have them, but don't expect to get a replacement any time soon.