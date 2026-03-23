6 Toyota Engines That Seemingly Last Forever

There's a reason Toyota has one of the most loyal followings in automotive history, and it has everything to do with what's under the hood. The company has a long history of building engines that keep piling on miles long after others have been retired, rebuilt, or even replaced entirely. Ask folks who've owned Tacomas, Land Cruisers, or even an older Lexus with a clean service history, and you'll hear the same thing from them all about how different their engines are.

Yes, Toyota has delivered plenty of both raw power and cutting-edge technology over the years, but that's not why these engines stand out. It goes deeper than that. For decades now, their focus has consistently been on strong internals and designs built to handle heat, heavy loads, and long service intervals without disappointing you. Take engines like the 2JZ or the 1UZ, for example. Their cast-iron construction is so stout that the blocks can handle double or even triple their factory power without the internals giving up.

This list takes a closer look at those Toyota engines that routinely outlast the vehicles they're bolted into. Whether in trucks, SUVs, or even everyday sedans, it's not unusual to see them cross 250,000 miles or even 300,000 with nothing more than basic maintenance. Engines like these are a big part of why Toyota continues to maintain a solid 4.0-out-of-5.0 reliability score on RepairPal. In other words, these are the kinds of engines that seem like they could run forever as long as you keep oil in them.