5 Clever Nintendo Switch Controller Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home
The Nintendo Switch needs no introduction. While other consoles chase the best graphics at the highest frame rate, the original Nintendo Switch had only 4GB of RAM and went on to become one of the best-selling consoles of all time. It was so good one could argue that the Nintendo Switch 2 was just a victory lap for Nintendo: Bigger, better, but same Switch vibes under the hood. Part of that success must be attributed to its unique removable Joy-Con controllers — once you get past their shortcomings, that is. They're famously unergonomic for any hands but children's, and prone to stick drift, among other issues. Luckily, those things — and others — can be fixed with a 3D printer.
We've previously shown that 3D printing is quite friendly to beginners. So if you have a 3D printer of your own (or your friend does) you have everything you need to upgrade your Nintendo Switch and mitigate some of the issues the Joy-Cons continue to have — or maybe just to save some money on Switch accessories. On that note, this article is console-agnostic; we've tried to find options for both the original Switch and the Switch 2 where possible, so no one gets left behind. Try printing these five Joy-Con accessories for your Switch.
Stick lock protector
Traveling with your Nintendo Switch? Unless you have a case for it, those Joy-Con thumbsticks are going to be exposed to bumps and snags. Again, this is a console famous for Joy-Con drift, a problem Nintendo could have solved by using different thumbstick sensor technology, but didn't. So, a Joy-Con stuffed in a bag could get some unnecessary wear that, depending on how often you travel with it, could contribute to drift or even outright damage. One great way to protect Joy-Cons in transit is with this Switch 2 Cartridge Stick Lock Protector from SyluxDev.
Slide the clip in beneath each thumbstick to keep it from moving around or getting pressed in. As a huge plus, each lock protector is exactly the same length and width as a Nintendo cartridge; you can store it anywhere that you store Switch games, like sleeves and carrying cases. You could even print one like this Super Mario Question Block Storage Container. The creator has several variations with logos from all your favorite Switch titles, and other stick lock versions without the cartridge shape and a little handle instead.
If you have the original Switch, you're not left out: The creator has an OG Switch version. You might also try instead this Low Profile Analog Stick Lock by Peetey. Same concept, but this one should work for other handhelds; the creator says you could use these stick locks for the ROG Ally, the Steam Deck, and the Switch. Print a whole bunch of these if you have multiple consoles/controllers and keep everything secure when putting it in storage or taking it on the road.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con stand
The Switch is, at its heart, meant to be shared and played with family and friends. It's probably the only console out there that can support a max of eight controllers at a time — much less play games that actually support that many. As such, you can buy a whole bunch of Nintendo Switch controller alternatives. If you stuck with the Joy-Cons, though, you can obviously only keep two on your Switch at a time. To keep your extra controllers organized, you can consider a storage solution similar to Luke_AFUS's Nintendo Switch Joy-Con stand, which holds up to four Joy-Cons.
The design is built like the Nintendo Switch, allowing you to slide the controllers on, including nubs in between to support wrist straps. Plus, it looks kind of cool. Note, this is for the original Switch. For the Switch 2, we recommend windko's Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Controller Stand. Though it's not the same carousel design, it does hold up to four controllers and various accessories. MakerWorld, where we've sourced these 3D print designs from, is full of storage container options that would seemingly hold every switch accessory you can buy.
One feature missing from these two options is the ability to charge them. Sadly, this is for now limited to Nintendo's official Joy-Con Charging Dock. One project incorporates said dock, but that's the closest we found to a charging option.
ConJoy 2: Nintendo Switch 2 JoyCon Controller Grip
It's hilarious how the Nintendo Switch is so clearly marketed for children, yet a good chunk of Switch owners are adults. To this day, the Switch continues to be one of the least comfortable ways to play video games for that latter market segment — especially when using a single Joy-Con in a couch co-op title. No wonder Nintendo sell a separate, more expensive Switch Pro Controller. However, there's an easy 3D printed solution for this: npopson's ConJoy 2: Nintendo Switch 2 JoyCon Controller Grip.
The design is simple, effective, and print-in-place; i.e., you can print it in a single run and don't need to assemble anything. Aside from the obvious advantage to ergonomics, it allows for the effortless insertion of a Switch controller rather than fitting tightly to the Joy-Con as some other designs do. You have full access to triggers and you can see the connection lights. Since these grips are small, you could print a whole bunch of them for as many Switch controllers as you have.
That model is for the Switch 2 Joy-Cons only. For the original Switch, try Manabun Lab's Switch Joy-Con holders. Rather than a pop-in design, they slide the controller in place. However, there are a metric ton of options if you don't like the ones we recommend. There are Joy-Con racing wheel controllers, one-handed grips for two Joy-Cons, even prints that come close to the official accessories sold by Nintendo, so you can save some money. If you're imagining it, somebody has probably already tried to print it.
Joystick extenders
Speaking of ergonomics, another potential issue with the Joy-Cons for some is how deep the thumbsticks sit. It's great for low profile design and storage, but not so great for those who are used to taller sticks on other controllers. In fact, it can be a hindrance, especially for games that require a wider range of movement for precise positioning like in FPS titles. You could buy the Pro Controller with thumbsticks closer to normal controller height, or you could use a joystick extender for a lot cheaper.
PartyLime's Switch 2 Joy-Con Joystick Extender provides a simple, attachable solution. These four-pronged extenders seem to more than double the height of the Joy-Con's thumbsticks — and since they're removable, you can keep them around for only when you need them. They incorporate a similar raised edge to the Switch's joysticks, with a shallow center and concentric rims for better grip. For the original Switch, the same creator has a bespoke Joy-Con joystick extender that looks and functions the same. The only potential downside is that it's going to stick out like a sore thumb next to the Switch's sleek design, so we'd recommend printing it in the same black color as the Joy-Cons to limit clashing.
If that's too high for you, then you might instead consider something like these Thumb grips by goodboys. They're caps — not replacements — for the existing rubber, but they could add a bit of extra height and grip for something less aggressive compared to the extenders. Meanwhile, these Nintendo Switch Joy-Con TPU thumbstick caps completely replace the rubber and may add a bit of additional thickness and grip.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con phone mount
Backbone-like gaming controllers for smartphones seem to be growing in popularity, especially now that you can play PC games on Android. But if you've already got working controllers — like Joy-Cons — why not make them do two jobs? Unbeknownst to many, Nintendo Switch controllers can pair with smartphones. Alas, there's nowhere on your smartphone you can slot a Switch controller unless you were to 3D print something for the job, and a brilliant solution for this is the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con phone mount by Trambusto.
The print assembles four pieces: Two to grip your phone, two that attach to the phone mount and hold your Switch controllers on sliding rails. Since the phone mount is adjustable, you should be able to fit most handsets with ease and maybe even some smaller tablets. You can even use it for your Switch to get a perhaps slightly more ergonomic experience, as one commenter discovered by attaching the controllers and seating the original Switch in the mount.
Note that this is only for the original Switch's Joy-Cons. The creator claims that a print using the Switch 2 Joy-Cons wouldn't be very useful because they don't support Bluetooth pairing to other devices at time of writing. It's possible Nintendo may release an update somewhere down the line that makes this work, as it's done so with Bluetooth audio in the past. So for now, this is the only item on our list that is restricted to the original Nintendo Switch. Even so, this is an unexpected extra use for old Nintendo Switch controllers that you're no longer using, assuming you have the Nintendo Switch 2.