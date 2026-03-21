5 Clever Nintendo Switch Controller Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home

Traveling with your Nintendo Switch? Unless you have a case for it, those Joy-Con thumbsticks are going to be exposed to bumps and snags. Again, this is a console famous for Joy-Con drift, a problem Nintendo could have solved by using different thumbstick sensor technology, but didn't. So, a Joy-Con stuffed in a bag could get some unnecessary wear that, depending on how often you travel with it, could contribute to drift or even outright damage. One great way to protect Joy-Cons in transit is with this Switch 2 Cartridge Stick Lock Protector from SyluxDev.

Slide the clip in beneath each thumbstick to keep it from moving around or getting pressed in. As a huge plus, each lock protector is exactly the same length and width as a Nintendo cartridge; you can store it anywhere that you store Switch games, like sleeves and carrying cases. You could even print one like this Super Mario Question Block Storage Container. The creator has several variations with logos from all your favorite Switch titles, and other stick lock versions without the cartridge shape and a little handle instead.

If you have the original Switch, you're not left out: The creator has an OG Switch version. You might also try instead this Low Profile Analog Stick Lock by Peetey. Same concept, but this one should work for other handhelds; the creator says you could use these stick locks for the ROG Ally, the Steam Deck, and the Switch. Print a whole bunch of these if you have multiple consoles/controllers and keep everything secure when putting it in storage or taking it on the road.