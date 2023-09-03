The Unexpected Extra Use For Nintendo Switch Controllers

No game console is perfect. As successful as Nintendo Switch has been (129 million units had been sold up to the end of June 2023), certain aspects of the system have been rather controversial since its launch. Primarily, its Joy-Con controllers.

These are the key to the system's ability to perform in both docked and handheld mode, but their small size and the threat of the dreaded drift have caused many users to switch to the more conventional Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (or third-party equivalent). Both control methods, however, have access to Bluetooth technology. This means that they have far more utility than a player may think.

Modders have done wonderful things with Nintendo systems (a portable GameCube, for instance), but using a Switch controller with other devices doesn't tend to require much extra effort at all. The convenience of Bluetooth technology and of Android devices combine to allow Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers to be used to game on other systems.

A lack of physical buttons can be an issue for so many mobile gamers. As a result, more conventional controllers are often sought out. You may not have thought of using either a Switch Pro Controller or a set of Joy-Cons for such a purpose, but it's absolutely possible.