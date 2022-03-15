Modder Brings Fabled Portable GameCube To Life

Walt Disney once said, "All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them." The portable GameCube seemed like a dream when someone shared a concept photo of it online back in 2005, throwing the internet into coveting chaos only to discover that the device was fake. Over 15 years later, a modder took all those broken dreams and turned the portable GameCube into a reality.

YouTuber "GingerOfOz" brought the fabled gaming device to life by using custom-designed 3D printed parts in order to design it in such a way that it closely resembles the original mockup, which was called the Nintendo GameCube Advance. "Y'know that fake GameCube portable that has floated around the internet for 15 years?" he tweeted. "Well, I got tired of it being fake. It's real now."

Actually building the portable GameCube in the likeness of the original render and the clamshell Game Boy Advance SP that inspired it was not without its challenges. You can watch the behind-the-scenes footage of the modder giving birth to the once-fictional compact gaming system below.