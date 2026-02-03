How Long Does A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Last? Here's What Users Say

While the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is consistently commended for how well it holds up over years of use, there is one issue that has been mentioned by multiple gamers — drift. Similar to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con's infamous drift issue, Pro Controller users will often see their joystick moving without any input from them, causing the cursor to move on screen even if they aren't touching it. It's a common problem with Nintendo's controllers, but there are ways you can fix drift.

If you are experiencing drift on your Pro Controller, use a cleaning wipe around the two analog sticks, allowing the alcohol to pick up dust and other debris. You can use a dust spray for the same effect. Then, press the joysticks down and spin them around, cleaning any more debris you see. If this doesn't work, use a wedge to remove the controller's entire face plate. This will reveal plastic covers on the bottom left and right of the controller, which can be removed with plastic tweezers. This allows you to take out a second protective layer to reveal the full analog sticks. Pull them out, and use the dust spray to get any leftover debris. Put the Pro Controller back together, and you'll hopefully have removed the drift. If not, locate the "Sync" button at the top and use that button to reconnect your controller to the console.