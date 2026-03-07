12 Cheap Motorcycles That Outperform Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson has made some iconic models over the decades, and it's easy to see why. Its legendary V-twin engine lineup really put the company on the map, and they've been dominating the American cruiser bike market ever since, at least at the top end. While the cost of owning a Harley always carries a premium, but what if we told you that you could get classic Harley characteristics and performance for less?

It's no secret that Harley built their brand on the aforementioned V-twin engines, American heritage, and a riding experience that bikers have come to love. That said, the U.S. cruiser bike market has changed a lot, especially in recent years, with many bikes now offering better value in some aspects than the Harleys currently on offer.

These aren't some run-of-the-mill generic substitutes either, but brilliant models from legacy manufacturers that have aged like fine wine. Every single bike on this list is an alternative to a specific Harley-Davidson model. It often delivers more power and torque, and has similar features and options, as the model it competes with.