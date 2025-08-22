What Is The Most Difficult BMW Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Say
BMW entered uncharted motorcycle territory a few years ago, introducing a bike which has become a big deal for the company, the R 18. The R 18 introduced in 2021 is, in fact, a cruiser, a distinctly American segment of motorcycle dominated by Harley-Davidson. These are low-seat bikes that feature a relaxed position, and focus on comfort and style with retro-classic aesthetics. BMW Motorrad, on the other hand, is big on adventure and performance bikes with a strong emphasis on exceptional engineering, tech, comfort, and safety.
With that in mind, the huge leap to make retro-classic styled American-design cruisers was a big deal. Cruisers generally run on V-twins, and for BMW to fit into this world, they developed what they called the Big Boxer — a 1,802 cc engine two-cylinder for the R 18 cruiser line. The BMW cruiser wasn't a runaway success, but we know that it continually comes up as one of the most difficult BMW motorcycles to ride.
If, in some parallel universe, motorcycles got into boxing, the cruisers would be considered the heavyweights. Based on experiences from riders, the BMW R 18 is very heavy. One of the biggest challenges with cruisers is that they're hard to handle, especially at low speeds, and the same applies to the BMW R 18 lineup. Additionally, the foot pedals on this cruiser are awkwardly placed, and the clutch's friction zone is inconsistent and varies with the throttle position. This chassis design can be very challenging, even for seasoned riders.
Who can ride the BMW R18 family?
Riding the R 18 series of crusiers, unlike the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, isn't just about having the right skill and experience. The R18 models, specifically the R 18B and Transcontinental, require a rider profile that is physically strong, taller, and with some intermediate or advanced experience to handle the bulky weight and design quirks of this cruiser motorcycle.
The R 18 series of BMW cruisers features a wider boxer engine, so therefore, foot positioning for shorter riders might be a little awkward, especially during low-speed riding or backing out of a space. Taller riders can flat foot at stops, they'll be able to reach the handlebars easier, and they can move the bike with ease in tight spots like parking spaces.
It's also important to note that these BMW cruisers have a hefty weight – between 750 lbs and 936 lbs — so, inexperienced or beginner riders might not be able to handle their low-speed top heaviness and precise clutch control, especially when wavering through tight traffic stops.
Touring enthusiasts will enjoy the R 18 models. This bike needs riders who are comfortable with multiple-day rides, cross-state trips, or two-up journeys. Riders who have prior experience with other cruiser models like Harley-Davidson baggers or the Honda Gold Wing will feel right at home on the BMW R 18.
What Riders say about the BMW R18 series of motorcycles
A rider on the BMW R 18 forums confessed that their cruiser is great, but they find it difficult to achieve the perfect riding position, despite standing 6 feet 3 inches tall. Based on responses on the forum, getting taller bars can solve the problem, as they'll offer shorter forward and outward reach for upper body comfort.
The foot controls are also a major pain. According to a YouTube review by Doodle On A Motorcycle, the foot controls' position is a major gripe when riding the R 18, especially on long trips. "The cons of the bmw [sic] are the foot position (this depends largely on your height and comfort level/tolerance) .. You will ultimately end up kicking the cylinder head, repeatedly," a previous BMW R 18 owner confessed about their experience with the cruiser on Reddit.
Despite its learning curve, the BMW R18 is a truly phenomenal bike, and perhaps one of the most underrated models from the German manufacturer.