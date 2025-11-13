From The 1900s To Today – The Most Iconic Harley-Davidsons From Each Decade

Harley-Davidson's history is as storied as that of American manufacturing. Its story begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1903, when William Harley, along with his friends, a trio of brothers named Walter, Arthur, and William Davidson. When Harley proposed building a motorcycle, the group agreed his name should go first on the marquee.

The first Harley-Davidson factory — a 10 by 15 foot shack — went up at the request of William Davidson's father, to move the project out of his basement. The boys developed the prototype Harley-Davidson motorcycle, adding an extension to the backyard factory as they went. In 1907, the future icon was incorporated as the Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

With over a century of operation, Harley is deeply ingrained in the fabric of Americana. Its unique adherence to classic engineering and design cues in modern bikes recalls its outsized place in history. Each decade revealed something new, not just about Harley, but also about the tumultuous and fascinating course of the 20th century.

We're taking a long view of Harley-Davidson history, selecting one motorcycle from each decade to represent the brand. Decades-old motorcycles won't hold a candle to modern offerings in terms of performance, so we're evaluating cultural impact, design language, evolution, revolution, and historical significance to select the most iconic Harley-Davidsons from each decade.