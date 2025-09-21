Every Harley-Davidson Frame Type, Explained

The hardtail frame is one of the oldest designs in Harley-Davidson's history. Used widely in the early 20th century, it was the standard before suspension systems became common. A hardtail, also called a rigid frame, has no rear suspension. The rear axle is bolted directly to the frame, so the only shock absorption comes from the tires and a set of small seat springs. This setup made hardtails cheap to build, lighter than later models, and easier to maintain thanks to fewer moving parts.

The absence of rear suspension made riders experience all road irregularities directly. The long-distance riding experience was extremely harsh, which made hardtails known for their poor comfort level. Even with seat springs softening some of the blow, the ride was rough compared to the smoother experience of a softail. The hardtail bike functioned well for short rides and easy terrain, but it lacked the ability to provide comfort during longer rides.

The bike remains popular despite its limited features. Custom builders tend to prefer a clean traditional appearance because the basic frame structure provides simple customization options. Softails are more expensive to produce and maintain than hardtails, which makes them less accessible to riders who want stylish bikes at an affordable price.

Harley-Davidson discontinued its hardtail models to adopt frames with suspension systems, although they still exist in some form. The design remains alive because smaller builders and niche markets serve riders who seek the authentic experience of riding a rigid frame, which maintains the original essence of motorcycles from their first beginnings.