These 5 Classic Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Are Worth A Small Fortune Today

With only 50 examples manufactured for the public, the Harley-Davidson VR1000 isn't just one of the brand's most valuable models, it's also one of the rarest. Those 50 models weren't registered in the U.S. either, since meeting emissions regulations would have driven up the cost of homologation. Instead, Harley registered all 50 examples in Poland, because the European country had much more relaxed rules, and technically registering them somewhere in the world was all that was needed to qualify the VR1000 for competition use.

Given that this was Harley's one and only superbike, you might be wondering why the brand has let it fade into obscurity. After all, the superbike program was given extensive factory backing, with a "no-expense-spared" mentality during its development. The reason that it's mostly forgotten about today is simply that, despite all of the money and resources, the VR1000 wasn't very good on the race track.

Harley employed multiple high-profile riders to race the VR1000 throughout the mid-'90s, but they only ever managed to deliver a handful of podium finishes. Even with superior backing, the Harley race team was getting comfortably beaten by smaller, less well-funded race teams from overseas, and the whole debacle started getting a bit embarrassing for the brand. Eventually, Harley quietly shelved its racing program in 2000. However, the few homologation specials that it spawned sell for around $100,000 today according to Classic.