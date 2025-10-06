Hells Angels Vs Mongols Biker Gang: Which Motorcycle Club Is Bigger?

Outlaw motorcycle gangs are among the most infamous criminal enterprises and have been for nearly 100 years. One of the most prominent clubs, frequently covered for their violent actions, are the Hells Angels. The Department of Justice reported in 2023 that the notorious gang had around 2,500 members in 230 chapters, counting the United States, and in 26 other countries around the world. In the U.S. alone, the Hells Angels had an estimated 92 chapters with over 800 members, spread out in 27 states. Those numbers make the Hells Angels the largest outlaw motorcycle club in California.

The Mongols, while reported to be the fifth largest biker gang, is indeed much smaller than the Hells Angels. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated around 2010 that membership was about 600 in four states, as well as Mexico. Like the Hells Angels, the Mongols are an international organization, with activity reported in Australia, Europe, and Germany.

Because of the secretive nature of outlaw motorcycle gangs, exact numbers for the Hells Angels and the Mongols are difficult to determine. For example, some online reports state that overall membership for the Hells Angels is well over 5,000. But that number is not verifiable through any government or law enforcement agency. The international expansion of both gangs muddies the waters as well, as does the passing of time, which can impact the overall size of each club.