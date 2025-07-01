This Is The Largest Outlaw Motorcycle Club In California (And When It Was Founded)

The majority of motorcycle enthusiasts — as well as the general public — have heard the name, and maybe even watched a few movies inspired by them, but how much do you really know about the Hells Angels? Not only is the Hells Angels one of the most famous outlaw motorcycle clubs in California, they're easily the largest in the state. There are roughly 6,000 Hells Angels members and 467 charters throughout the world . The club has over 100 chapters in the U.S. and California is home to about 25 of those.

Founded in the sunbaked streets of Fontana, California, in 1948, the Hells Angels didn't start as outlaws. In fact, just like America's biggest military motorcycle club (the USVMC), they were simply a group of World War II veterans looking for the same brotherhood they had during the war. After WWII, military surplus motorcycles were cheap and everywhere.

As a result, it didn't take long for groups of returning vets to start organizing rides, meetups, and eventually, full-blown clubs. After leaving another club, war veteran Otto Friedli went on to create the Hells Angels, one of the earliest motorcycle clubs. That name came from a fellow vet named Arvid Olsen, who had ties to the "Flying Tigers" 3rd air squadron named Hells Angels, and it stuck. Over time, their red-and-white colors, the winged skull logo, which is nicknamed the Death Head, and that rebellious attitude became iconic.